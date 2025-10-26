Why We Chose To Produce Doncoco In Nigeria – Onwunali

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Iki Leads Limited, Mr Innocent Onwunali, has explained why his company decided to produce its newest liquor brand, Doncoco, locally instead of importing it.

He offered the explanation at the unveiling of the new product in Lagos, over the weekend. He noted that the company’s decision was driven by the need to make premium-quality drinks affordable to Nigerians.

He said: “The brands we introduced are not in Nigeria currently. They are mostly imported, and by the time you add the cost of importation, they become too expensive. But, since these ones are made here, Nigerians can afford them.”

He described Doncoco as a blend of boldness and culture, adding that the brand was conceived to create memorable drinking experiences.

“We wanted more than just another bottle on the shelf. We wanted a drink that commands presence; a drink that says, ‘I’ve arrived.’ From that thought, Doncoco was crafted to speak to different moods, nights and personalities,” he said.

The product comes in five variants, comprising Dancoco Whisky & Cola, Dancoco Vodka & Orange, Dancoco Single Malt Whiskey, Dancoco Vodka and Dancoco Tequila Reposado, each designed to appeal to distinct tastes.

He emphasised that the company’s aim is to maintain affordable prices, despite inflationary pressures. He assured that a bigger bottle size, locally produced and packaged, would be introduced within the next eight months.

“The market is already there. Our goal is to ensure Nigerians enjoy premium products without breaking the bank.

“And if there is inflation in the country, everybody will understand but we look forward to maintaining the prices we are starting with for a while, before an increase in price,” he assured.

He expressed gratitude to his team and event partners for bringing the dream to life. “It’s a dream come true. I thank my staff, the event planners and everyone who made this launch a success,” he said.

Unveiling the product, a Nollywood legend, Kanayo O. Kanayo, commended the initiative, describing Doncoco as a proudly Nigerian product worthy of global attention.

“When you cook a good soup, you must give it a name, and that name sells it. This product has been made in our homeland to bring enjoyment and refreshment to Nigerians. Let’s toast to good health, prosperity and Doncoco,” he said.

Apart from Kanayo, five Nollywood actors and actresses who are the products’ brand ambassadors were in attendance.

They include Zubby Michael, Nosa Rex, Catherine Onoja, Dukori Patience and a Lagos-based Liberian, Fanta Amonaline Kouyateh.

Onoja said she was proud to represent a product that “offers something for everyone.” Patience described Doncoco as a drink that gives vibes and confidence.

Liberian-born influencer Kouyateh expressed excitement about the brand’s potential, saying she looked forward to Nigerians “trying it, enjoying it, and having fun.”

Rex thanked the company for the partnership and assured that the world would hear about Doncoco, while Michael described Iki Leads’ founder, Onwunali, as a man of humility and courage.

He noted that ordinarily his role model should be from the entertainment industry but noted that Onwunali is his role model. He urged Nigerians to patronise Dancoco as a homegrown brand.

The event, which was held on Saturday, blended music, style and entertainment as guests toasted to the birth of what many described as ‘Nigeria’s drink of the century.’