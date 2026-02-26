Why We Can’t Prosecute Simi – Lagos DSVA

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has revealed that it cannot prosecute Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, with any case of child abuse in the absence of evidence or testimony from alleged victims.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the agency vowed to take action following the dug-up Simi’s 2012 tweets, which have garnered public attention due to remarks about her interactions with toddlers at her mother’s daycare.

Speaking on the lack of evidence to continue the investigation, Lola Vivour-Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary of DSVA, stated on Channels Television’s Morning Brief that the agency has an obligation to start a preliminary investigation into the issue.

“As for the Simi case, we cannot act like we have not seen these things. We have a duty to at least commence a preliminary investigation,” she said.

Vivour-Adeniyi, however, underscored the legal and procedural challenges of pursuing any formal action without statements or cooperation from alleged survivors.

“The truth of the matter is that it’s going to be very difficult to prosecute the lady without a survivor being present,” she stated.

Vivour-Adeniyi encouraged anyone who may have been affected to come forward, stating, “A victim of whatever it is, sexual abuse, sexual assault, or defilement should step forward.

According to her, this is to start the process, document, and ensure that their statement is taken. Then we will know where we are going on the matter,” she added.

Simi’s tweets resurfaced after Simi spoke out against rape, with critics accusing her of hypocrisy.

Simi has since clarified that the tweets were innocent and misinterpreted, stating she was 23 at the time and helping at her mother’s daycare while pursuing music.

She emphasised her long-standing stance against sexual violence, writing, “I have always spoken against rape and sexual assault, even before you knew I existed. It’s not a costume I’m wearing, it’s who I am.”