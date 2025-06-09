Why We Buried Gwogwogwom-Gwo Legend After 24 Hours Of Demise By Son

Share

E m m a n u e l Ejeagha, first son of veteran highlife musician, Mike Ejeagha, yesterday clarified why his father was laid to rest in his country home, Umuagba, Imezi – Owa, Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Recall that Ejeagha died on Saturday at the age of 95 on Friday night in Enugu. It was further gathered that his burial was conducted by members of his family just about 24 hours after his dearh without an elaborate funeral ceremony.

According to his son, ‘Gentleman’ Ejeagha was simply laid to rest according to his wishes. Condolences have been pouring in from across the globe as people pay their tributes to the Highlife legend.

President Bola Tinubu, Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra Governor Peter Obi were among those who sent tributes and condolences on the death of the musician on Saturday.

According to him, his father, popularly known as “Gentleman, Mike Ejeagha,” passed to the great beyond on Friday night. He said Ejeagha died at about 8 p.m. at the 32 Garrison Military Hospital, Enugu.

Speaking further, he said: “My father passed away due to a long-standing ailment.” Ejeagha’s legacy is marked by his distinctive style of Igbo folk music, which resonated across multiple generations.

Born on April 4, 1930, in Imezi Owa, in Ezeagu Council Area of Enugu State, Ejeagha rose to prominence during the 1960s and 1980s with timeless hits like Omekagu, Uwa Mgbede Ka Mma, and Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche – Gwogwogwomgwo.

Ejeagha’s contributions to preserving and promoting Igbo culture through music are monumental, with over 300 recordings archived in the National Archives of Nigeria.

His recent resurgence in popularity, sparked by the viral dance challenge of his 1983 track Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche in 2024, introduced his music to a younger audience.

Ejeagha’s passing marks the end of an era for Nigerian highlife music, but his legacy endures through his extensive discography and the impact he left on Igbo folklore and music.

