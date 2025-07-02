Why We Beat Man City, Boasts Al Hilal Coach, Inzaghi

Al Hilal manager, Simone Inzaghi. has suggested why his team defeated Manchester City 4-3 in the Club World Cup Round of 16 tie in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Recall that Bernardo Silva gave Man City the lead in the opening minutes of the encounter.

Marcos Leonardo then equalised for Al Hilal in the second half before Malcom gave the Saudi Arabian club the lead in the 52nd minute.

Erling Haaland then restored parity for Pep Guardiola’s side to force the game into extra time. Kalidou Koulibaly then headed in a cornerkick to give Al Hilal the lead in extra time, but Phil Foden equalised for the Premier League giants.

However, Leonardo’s second goal of the match, eight minutes from time, gave Inzaghi’s side the victory at the Camping World Stadium.

Speaking at his postmatch interview, Inzaghi insisted that his players put in an “extraordinary” performance against the Cityzens.