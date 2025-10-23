Why We Arrested Sowore – Police

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has revealed why its operatives arrested the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sowore, a human rights activist who led the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest, was arrested after the court proceedings of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking on his arrest, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, explained that Sowore was taken into custody for allegedly leading protesters into a restricted area in Abuja in defiance of a subsisting court order.

Hundeyin, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said the activist would be charged to court once investigations are concluded.

According to him, “Today, Omoyele Sowore has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force. You may ask why he was arrested. The reason is straightforward.

“The thirteen people previously arrested all mentioned that Sowore led them into the restricted area, in clear contravention of the court order”.

He added that it would be unjust to prosecute those earlier arrested while leaving out the person alleged to have led them.

According to him, eight persons were initially arrested on Monday in front of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, while five others were picked up around the Ministry of Finance, bringing the total number of suspects to thirteen.

“They were arraigned the very next day and did not spend up to 24 hours in our custody,” Hundeyin said, adding that Sowore would also be arraigned soon.

The police spokesman stressed that the protest breached the restriction order issued to maintain public order within parts of the capital.