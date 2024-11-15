Why we are empowering women, by ANBWN Boss, Oduntan

Share

The National President of the Association of Nigerian Business Women Network (ANBWN), Otunba Gbemisola Oduntan, has said that the group is passionate about the empowerment of women to give them an opportunity to grow their businesses.

Otunba Oduntan stated this as the group, comprising about 90 women groups in Nigeria, staged a walk from Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos to Alausa Secretariat today to mark the Global Entrepreneurship Week.

“It’s a global entrepreneurship week, when entrepreneurs are recognised, telling people that entrepreneurship is the best in the world, and that everybody can be an entrepreneur.

“We are very passionate about the economic empowerment of women, we want government policies to be reformed, especially those that do not allow women to be where they ought to be.

“The week is meant to liberate you, make you independent, and you don’t have to beg. We also want you to know that you can be somebody in life.

“Today, we have done a walk to sensitize people that entrepreneurship is for everybody and that anyone can be a business person.

“As a woman, you don’t need start-up capital like that, we brought people from the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) here to tell them how to start their businesses.

“We brought people from the Ministry of Wealth Creation here also. They do skill acquisition programmes and give funding to women who are just starting up.

“We came here so that people can have information on what they do. We support all women; both those in the grassroots and women in urban areas. We are an umbrella body for over 90 women associations,” she said.

Oduntan stated that the association does capacity building for women and that they direct them to where they can get help for their businesses.

She revealed that they are organising a programme in January, 2025, where women would be trained and given money to fund their businesses.

Speaking to the participants, Oduntan expressed her gladness to be their leader, adding that they want to tell the whole world that entrepreneurship is for everyone.

