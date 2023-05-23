New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
‘Why we are backing Okpekpe Race as CSR Partner’

  May 23, 2023
Ahonsi Unuigbe, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Petralon Energy Limited says his company’s support for the historic Okpekpe international 10km road race is a fulfilment of his personal vow a couple of years ago. Petralon Energy Limited is the first CSR partner for the race since it became the first road running event in Nigeria to be granted a label status by World Athletics and Ahonsi is delighted he and his company are delighted to be part of the race which has attained a gold label status for the ninth edition holding this Satur- day in Okpekpe.

‘Petralon’s sponsorship of the Okpekpe race started in my head about 10 years ago when the administration of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole partnered with Mike Itemuagbor and his company, Padmozi to start the Okpekpe 10km road race that has made Okpekpe, Edo state and Nigeria a destination of sort for sports. ‘I was a Commissioner then in the administration of Comrade Oshiomhole and I said to myself there are admirable people like Itemuagbor who want to sacrifice their time and money for the good of their people.

