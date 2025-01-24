Why We Accepted Rivers’ Court Judgement – PDP

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has explained that its decision to recognise Robinson Ewor-led executive to oversee the affairs of the Rivers State chapter of the party following the High Court judgement, is to avoid a repeat of the painful scenario in Plateau State.

The party had lost many seats it won in the National Assembly and the Plateau State House of Assembly in the 2023 general elections as a result of non-compliance with a 2020 court judgement against its congresses which produced the then state party executive committees.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said that it has no option but to abide by the judgement of the Rivers State High Court.

The court in Suit No. PHC/2301/CS/2024, nullified the party’s ward, Local Government and state congresses of Rivers State conducted on July 27, August 10 and August 31, 2024, respectively, “given that the judgement not been appealed, set aside or stayed by any court of competent jurisdiction.”

PDP commended its leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of Rivers State for working with the Ewor-led state executive to ensure the stability and continuous success of the PDP in the state.

It charged the state executive to continue to work harmoniously with Governor Similanayi Fubara “as he intensifies efforts in his massive delivery of good governance to the people of Rivers State in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of the PDP.”

