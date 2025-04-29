Why Was Everything About Jesus Made So Controversial?

Share

Thanks for this brilliant piece. I really enjoyed it. All the areas touched are certainly very interesting, and I agree with your observations.

I spent four years in Israel as a diplomat, 1994-1998. I saw the three Abrahamic religions – Judaism, Christianity, and Islam – at close quarters; and the potential of these Abrahamic faiths as a force for good or evil.

The story of the historical and mythical Jesus gives room for a lot of controversy. Even the various locations of his birth, crucifixion, and burial are all shrouded in controversy.

In the final analysis, it is always a function of just accepting what you are told by the tour guide, stay at that perceived holy ground, and saying your prayers with the belief that God or Jesus has answered.

You will be shocked when you go into a Jewish Yeshiva and see young people studying the Hebrew Bible and the Torah.

They tell you they have never heard of Jesus Christ and Christianity because the Hebrew Bible does not have the Synoptic Gospel (Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John), which details the account of the life and times of Jesus Christ.

So, the book of Isaiah talking about an Emmanuel that is to come is not Jesus Christ. The Saviour that will redeem the captive Israel is yet to come.

When I asked them why they refused to be Christian and accept Christ as the son of God, they asked me to tell them something about Buddhism, Confucianism and Shintoism (the Japanese religion).

I said I knew nothing about them. They then said, “Why do you want us to know anything about Christ and Christianity! They remind you that Christianity got a political push and the Roman Empire took over their land.

Later, the Ottoman Empire did the same and then the British took over. Through all of these periods, Jews have been killed and persecuted by powers for millennia (remember the Crusaders) on account of the accusation that it was the Jews that killed and crucified Jesus.

They said that all they want now is that they should be left alone to practice their faith and live their life!

And I agree with them to some extent, so long as they remain as the State of Israel composed of Jews, Moslems, Christians etc; not the Jewish State of Israel which is driving the current genocide in Gaza by the State of Israel and the Netanyahu government.

Overall, faith is a personal thing. Each of us had our Epiphany at one time in our history as we grew up old enough to select our path and make our spiritual choices.

It is sad what organized religion has become in our country, and that is why I truly agree with Karl Marx that religion is the opium of our people, at least we can say that for our country.

We have unfortunately lost the road to salvation with the way our leaders in the Christian and Moslem communities – and even traditional religious leaders – are carrying on!

-— Ayo Olukanni.

“All that you have is your soul”. This thought hit home when I watched that short film: The pale blue dot!

-— Ezekiel Odeyemi.

NB: Thank you, Sir, for sharing the film by Carl Sagan (1990). I enjoin everyone to search for the film and give their soul good, quality food.

Thank you for the boldness to raise vital questions about Christianity, unlike the preaching that “faith believes and questions not how”.

A Revd Vicar once told me my faith was not strong enough because questions I raised portrayed me more as a philosopher than a Christian! Please pray for me, a poor sinner!

-— Gboyega Amobonye.

Going through this particular piece and reflecting back on others, I can’t but imagine how much academics is missing in people like you! Just fancy the depth of your argument, your objectivity, the allusions, the conclusion, in fact, all!

I am aware that varsities in the US and perhaps other climes have provision for what is called Professor of Practice whereby people who have made an impressive mark in the professions are co-opted into the academics to impart their skills, knowledge, and experience in students, which perfectly blends the theoretical with the practical.

With that in mind, the (relevant departments in our universities) would be so blessed to have your types on board teaching creative writing and other related courses to their students.

It is one innovation that I would wish the likes of Prof. Siyan Oyeweso can push through and get the managers of our educational system to adopt.

-— Abiodun Adefioye.

