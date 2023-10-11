Why victims of power’re enablers of their abusers, by Gomba

You’re not knew with Nigeria Prize for Literature and getting far in the race. How you feel being a finalist?

Actually, this is my first time of making the final list of three. Previous occasions, I’ve been in the list of 11. Four previous occasions and now, I’m in the finals. So, I’m excited and consciously optimistic. From the beginning, everybody who gets into a competition hopes to win, so I’m consciously hopeful because the jury has the final say in a business like this.

Are you likely to take a break if you win?

If I win the prize, I won’t stop writing. If I publish a book in a year and the book is relevant to the category being awarded that year, I’ll enter the book. I’ll keep writing and competing if I have a book that is relevant to the category for which award is given that year.

What’s inspiration behind ‘Grit’?

I wanted to write a play about family and politics, and I wanted both to be interwoven. So, I took family as the history of activism and place them in a political process. There’s disagreement between brothers about the space in the political process; the elder wants to run as the flag-bearer of a particular party, the younger says no, you can’t run as the flag bearer of that party because that party has hurt our family before. What they didn’t know was that while they had the disagreement, there are powerful actors within the community that want the two brothers to clash. So, what they did was to recruit the younger one to run on the opposing platform. They fell into the trap and the family, community suffer.

You used a fictional community, but one can see Nigeria in it. Is this deliberate?

It’s a play that many people can connect with on different levels. Nigeria is my immediate environment and Africa, my continent. I assume that if you are familiar with the kind of politics on the continent, you’d see may aspects of the play that’ll speak to some of the issues that we are familiar with. Much more than that, it’s a play that’ll speak to people in very toxic, dysfunctional political environment anywhere in the world.

So, what is the major message with ‘Grit’?

Whatever there is to be known about Nigeria, is already in the public domain; we know that politics is toxic. The primary work of the artist is to produce an artistic work of excellence. Also, if the work is good enough, it can speak to issues, make the people look at themselves and act, and appraise where they stand in relation to Art. My message is to present that kind of political situation and call our attention to what can happen when we run politics in that manner. If you read ‘Grit’, you’d see characters in action and you’d see how blind they are about their own affairs. A great deal of what happens in our society happens because we are not as aware as we claim to be and when we are aware, we are not as morally smart as we claim to be. And there’s a sense in which the victims of power, becomes the enablers of their abusers. That’s also one level of this government you see in ‘Grit’; people who are victims enable the evil that befalls them. If you look at our political culture, you’d see that’s dominant. People do that due to a number of factors; greed, poverty and fear, among others. All sorts of factors contribute to the reason citizens who are victims of toxic power, enable that system and when that happens, they suffer.

It can be frustrating being shortlisted four times without making the shortlist. What kept you going?

What is primary to me is creative writing. The prize is secondary. But I have challenged the NLNG to keep the prize alive. I want to look back, 100 years from now and be happy that NLNG has kept the prize running for generations of Nigerians. But even if NLNG wakes up one morning, God forbid, and says we don’t have the prize in place again, are we going to stop producing literature? No! The primary responsibility of the writer is to produce literature with excellence. When you do that and there’s a reward system in place as good as what the NLNG is doing, the least you can do is to participate in that process. Frankly, it will be a shame if Nigerian writers who are capable of producing great literature do not enter their works for the competition; it will be terrible. So, if I write a piece of work that coincides with the category that’s being awarded, ill enter my work and I’ll keep doing that as long as I keep writing. From your experience, what does one need to succeed as a writer? For you to succeed as a writer, you have to have certain presence of mind that makes you understand that you have to improve consistently; you to evaluate and evaluate what you’ve done before you put it out to the public. For me, which is what I teach my students when I teach creative writing, when you have produced a work, self-editing is important. And when that’s done, you should also submit the work to other people competent enough to look at it and give you basic feedback before you put the work to the general public. Passion for writing is also very important. Whatever we do, we cannot excel if we are not passionate about it. It’s the passion that sustains you through difficult periods and brings you back to the point of creativity.

What’s your take about the publishing industry today?

Let me start with one of the motivations behind this prize. When NLNG set out to institute this prize, they wanted to put in place what would energise the book chain- from authorship to distributorship; everything in between. That is important. The publishing industry in Nigeria went very low in the 80s into the early 90s. Luckily for us, since 98 and 99, there’s new momentum in the industry. Their capacity is small compared to the big publishing houses around the world. So that’s to say that they can only publish a certain number of books in a year. The Nigeria publishing industry is still largely dependent on the capacity of the author to write and fund the production of the book. Every year, the higher percentage of the book produced in Nigeria are funded by the authors; that’s where we are now. It’s not a peculiar problem; it’s actually a global problem. There are more self-published books in the US on a yearly basis too because as large as their publishing industries are, they cannot cater for all the books produced. So, the larger the literary culture, the larger the demands the writers will place on the publishing industry and that’s why people take advantage of publishing on Kindle, Amazon, etc. so I don’t think there’s any publishing house that has the capacity to publish all the books that are coming to the publishing house so they have to evaluate and look at which book will stand the best chance in the market. Sometimes, they reject books that have capacity, and some other publisher publishes those books and they become mega sales. What do we do? Well, the publishing industry is growing. It’s important that creative people continue to do what they are doing. We cannot stop creating, till a point where every good writer will have a traditional contract. That will be a disservice to our creativity, a disservice to our literary culture. So, let’s keep producing work and where we have money, let’s selfpublish or do subsidy publishing and let those who can get traditional contract, do so but let’s keep the literary climate alive. Hopefully, as the economy becomes more and more robust, more businesses will spring up. There are more publishers today than we had in 1999 and we pray that more will come in because the more people will come into the business of publishing because the more books that are going to be produced and the more writers will likely get traditional contracts. There is a burden that selfpublishing places on the writer. The writer who is doing self-publishing has all the leverage but at the same time, has the burden of making sure the quality of work is good. He takes care of proofreading, pay attention to the design and layout of the book and ultimately, take care of distribution. If a writer is perceptive enough, he can produce a good work even when it is selfpublished or not.

Any plan for an adaptation of the play for the screen?

Yes, but you know that the script for the screen is different from the script for the stage. That is to say, there will be some form of adaption. Let me tell you, the primary responsibility of playwright, not just those of us who made the shortlist, is to make sure people get to see the plays not just on stage but as texts. We need to take our books and our plays’ distribution very seriously. We need to take them to the public. A good play can be as interesting as a good novel. Anyone who can read and enjoy a good novel can also read and enjoy a good play. What the publishing industry and playwrights have done over the years is emphasise the stage which is very cost intensive. Once they do the stage, the book becomes a second thing. So, if there are few secondary schools or tertiary institutions willing to read the book, so be it. Sometimes playwrights don’t emphasise the production of books as texts, but the text is another medium for distributing the plays. In fact, the text has more capacity to bring the play to visibility than the stage, because the stage is tied to a location. If I’m staging a play in Lagos, only those in Lagos or have visited Lagos can watch it; but if I do the book and after the premiere, if I do it as a book, people can read it anywhere in the world.

What’s your opinion about piracy?

Piracy is a problem in the book industry. And it’s surprisingly so for a country where they say people don’t read. So, who are the pirates making the books for if people don’t read them. So that’s part of the complexity of the problem. Most people who do piracy, do not pirate play unless the plays make it to WAEC syllabus or JAMB Syllabus. And for any person who has his book on such recommended list, you have to put your eyes down.