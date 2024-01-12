Why Victims Don’t Like to Speak Up –Seun Kuti on the TB Joshua Controversy

Seun Kuti has weighed in on the ongoing controversy regarding late Nigerian prophet TB Joshua, and states that the vilification of victims is why they don’t speak up. The singer aired his views on the issue on his Instagram account on January 10, 2023 charging “religious people” to “do better.” “Eyin Elebi. Once person don share money and rice for una, he is a good person automatically,” he began in one post.

He went on, “When this man was alive. He was sooo powerful that his criminal negligence, according to state coroner in Lagos led to the death of 84 people and he didn’t spend one second in police station and you want some young women to come and do what?! When Ti- mis wife came out, you all turned a married woman to a prostitute like magic!

That’s why victims don’t speak up!! E du Betta, religious people!!” Going further, he slammed people who defend the late prophet on the grounds that he helped them one way or another, stressing that the experience of some is not the experience of all people. In his words, “I don’t care if he took your family to space, and he was good to u, u aren’t everybody!

Na so because politician help one person he go wan prove to the world say the man na ‘good person!’ News flash- YOU ARE NOT EVERYBODY!!!” The late prophet and his church have become the subject of controversy after a three part documentary produced by the BBC, highlighted the negative experiences of ex- Synagogue Church of all Nations members, who called the church “a cult”.

Some women also accused TB Joshua of rape, forced abortions, child abuse and overall abuse. These claims have become a topic of discourse ever since with some siding with the church and others choosing to believe the victims.