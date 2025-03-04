Why Veritasi Homes Leads Transformation In Real Estate Industry – CEO

Share

In what has been hailed as one of the most transformative real estate conferences in Nigeria, Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, in collaboration with the prestigious Lagos Business School (LBS), has solidified its position at the heart of Nigeria’s real estate revolution through the Veritasi Realtor’s Conference 2025.

The conference, which held in Lagos yesterday attracted top industry players, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders, was a masterclass in innovation, strategy, and quality knowledge delivery.

Veritasi Homes, known for its forward-thinking approach and commitment to reshaping Nigeria’s real estate landscape, took center stage during the event.

The company not only showcased its remarkable contributions to the sector but also led discussions on the future of real estate in the country.

The key takeaway from the event was the critical role that knowledge plays in transforming Nigeria’s real estate sector — something Veritasi and LBS have prioritized.

The conference sessions were packed with insightful presentations from experts, case studies of successful real estate developments, and in-depth discussions on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

