Why Varsities Unbundle Mass Communication Into 9 Departments – Nsude

A university don, Professor Ifeyinwa Nsude has revealed why many universities split Mass Communication into nine departments under the faculty of communication.

She listed the nine departments as Journalism and Media study, Broadcasting, Public Relations, Advertising, Development Communication, Film and Multi-Media Studies, ICT and Media Studies, Strategic Communication and Mass Communication.

Nsude, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Ebonyi State University (EBSU) stated this at the Permanent Site of the university during the Empowerment and Lecture series of Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals in Nigeria (ACSPN) at the weekend.

She lamented the astronomical increase in fake news and the speed at which it is disseminated in the society.

She noted that it is in recognition of the media’s role in society that the association meet regularly to exchange ideas on how to produce students who will fit into the media industry.

“The essence of the new curriculum is to ensure that we produce students in line with the media industry, thereby filling the lacuna that existed between communication scholars in the classroom and professionals in the media industry.

“This symbiotic relationship is very important if the media should actually perform their watchdog role in society. There is no doubt that the media and communication as a whole wield enormous power”, Nsude stated.