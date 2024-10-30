Why Vandalised Apir-Ugaji Line Hasn’t Been Restored –TCN

Share

The Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Abdulaziz Sule, has attributed delay in the restoration of the Apir-Ugaji line to insecurity in the area.

He said the engineers working on the line carry out repair work under the surveillance of security personnel and leave the site by 6pm.

Speaking to journalists, he promised that the line, which was an alternative route to supply power to Kano, Kaduna and other major cities in the north, will be completed in two to three days.

Recall that some northern states including: Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Benue, Katsina, Taraba, Gombe, Borno, Nasarawa have been thrown into darkness for many days.

Sule said: “When the Shororo-Mando line is out, the other gateway used to feed the northern part of the country is using Ugwaji-Apir line. But unfortunately, that line was also vandalised. “We have line one and line two.

There is a video we posted on social media and you will see how those cables were cut. “For line two, almost five spans of the line were vandalized. As I am talking to you now, our engineers have been working to make sure that they restore that line.”

