Why US Should Avoid Actions That’ll Destabilise Nigeria, By Morka

Felix Morka is the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on President Donald Trump’s claim that the Nigerian government has failed to protect Christians, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Is the diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United States the biggest crisis and the worst nightmare that the APC has faced since the Bola Tinubu administration came to office two and a half years ago?

I’m not sure that I would characterize it as such. Yes, the announcement by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, is of consent to us and should be of consent to every Nigerian, but I’m not sure that I have taken the time to reckon whether this is the most difficult challenge that the APC has faced.

Beyond the mention by the President of the US, nothing has happened to suggest that this is really an existential crisis. Now, let me just say that the government of President Bola Tinubu is on top of this matter.

I think we all listened to the address by the Minister of Information, where he presented some of the government’s thinking and position on this matter. I think that under international relations and international law, matters like this are dealt behind in the back channels between the governments involved, in this case, our government and the government of the United States.

I am very certain that it will not pass any test of reasonableness. This is because the facts on which this suggestion is made are flawed. It doesn’t pan out in reality. There’s no Christian genocide occurring in Nigeria.

No one denies that we are challenged by insecurity, largely unleashed by these forces of terror that make capital and make just sadism out of slaughtering people, especially defenseless people. But I think that the government of Nigeria has also been very vehement in responding to these threats.

So, for me, as an international law expert and someone who also was trained in the United States and who understands their legal system, especially their constitutional system, I think I’m probably one of the last people to worry about this situation we’re discussing. I know that the US is a democratic country with reasonable and reasonably managed institutions that will weigh in on this. When the facts are put on the table, we will out find that the Nigerian state has never been a participant in any programme of violence targeted at Christians or anyone else.

Admittedly, the violence has mostly been conducted by non-state actors but it is not Nigerian military forces that are targeting Nigerians, whether Christians or Muslims. But the facts are that, yes, there’s violence perpetrated mostly by terror organisations and groups in the country, especially in the northern parts of our country. But they have also been the target of very serious programme of military response and action to defeat terror.

How would you suggest that the US government should have handled the matter?

I think that the U.S. government clearly as in its standing as some would say, leader of the free world, have a responsibility to strategically partner with the Nigerian government, share whatever intelligence that they have to support the Nigerian government to defeat this common enemy of terror. Can you imagine what would happen if the US enters into this theatre without guidance and without proper partnership with Nigerian government?

The consequence of that prospective action will not be contained in Nigeria. What happens in a country of over 200 million people should this violence escalate to the point where we begin to really push refugees out of this country? This will destabilize every country around this region.

And the United States itself will not be spared by the pressure that will be unleashed from really creating an environment where Nigerians feel that they are unsafe and have to then rush out of Nigeria. I’m sure that the United States and President Trump is not about to begin a programme that will create proper destabilization, not just in Nigeria, but in neighbouring countries, but Europe and even North America.

Is there any sense at all in government circles that the frustration of Nigerian citizens on this security issue has reached a breaking point and that it has taken Trump’s threat to wake you guys up?

That is a very unfair assessment, even coming from you, because if you look at the numbers, some of which were reeled out earlier by the minister, as a matter of fact, every expert you talk to will tell you that we have been witnessing a decline in the number of attacks and in the number of victims of these terror-related violence.

So, in a situation where you are actually witnessing a decline in incidents and in the number of casualties, there’s only one conclusion that follows, which is that the military, under the leadership of President Tinubu, are in fact taking the battle to the perpetrators of this violence. That’s the only way out because terror is terror; if you give terror the space and the free hand, they will exterminate as many millions of people as they can.

And let me pause for a moment to also salute our fighting forces, who wake up every day to defend the liberty and the lives and security of our people. These people, who are fighting on our behalf, deserve commendation. It’s not easy to fight these shadowy figures that sometimes blend with normal people, disguise and unleash violence on unsuspecting, innocent Nigerians.

But to say that the government is not doing enough or the government has been asleep, would be unfair. Under this administration, the military has never been better equipped and motivated to fight terror than before. So, I think that we can have a realistic conversation and really say, yes, a lot is being done, but maybe it’s not enough. More needs to be done and a partner like the United States as well as some of EU countries, China and other partners are welcome to support the government.

In fact, this is the time for the United States to take leadership to support this administration rather than act unilaterally without reference to Nigeria, because the consequences, like I said, will go beyond the borders of Nigeria. Even as far as the United States, they will feel the impact of unleashing any sort of disruption in the peace of this country that will push millions of people out of Nigeria. I think that’s not something that the United States will look forward to.

You’re saying that the government is doing much better in this fight against extremism and crime. If that is the case, what is your theory as to why this is happening now from the United States and have you been able to draw an informed conclusion about what is going on?

It’s a mix of so many things. It’s a potpourri of a cocktail of causal factors that are pushing this. Some are here in the country, some are external. Let me focus on Nigeria and leave the United States for a moment. Yes, there are people in Nigeria who have pushed this narrative of Christian genocide.

They are doing this to suggest that the Nigerian state is not offering or extending protection to them in order to discredit Nigeria and bolster their argument for some type of secession out of Nigeria. Of course, social media is a theater where anybody can push out stories that are unverified.

The social media has been the cooking pot for a lot of this narrative from outside of the country, which appears to be coming out of Nigeria. But then, everyone knows those in the United States who are championing this, but whatever it is, the United States government of which President Trump is leader has a responsibility to ensure that it gets the facts right on this matter.

Any decision or action that is predicated on false argument or false narratives about Nigeria will not affect Nigeria alone. It will affect every other country within this region. Our borders are open. If anything goes on in Nigeria where Nigerians feel threatened by any kind of military action from the United States, all of the neighbouring countries will be implicated in this specter of reaction and counter reaction.

So, I think that this is needless. We can tackle this problem more efficiently if the United States government will partner with Nigeria to bring any support or assistance that it can muster to the theatre to defeat terror, which I know the United States stands vehemently opposed to and so does Nigeria. So, I think that the issue is beyond those who are manipulating the situation.

For instance, look at the Nigerian opposition, why would African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) be issuing statements that are so mindlessly unpatriotic? It’s wrong. I think there’s a time for national reckoning and there’s a time for politics. This is not a time for selfserving senseless political noise making that is coming out of the opposition.

A foreign country, is issuing a threat to conduct military action against our country, to probably even send boots on the soil of Nigeria and a party thinks this is the moment to make a political capital. That is utterly irresponsible and despicable. This is not a time for all that politics. We need to focus on that engagement.

The opposition’s argument is that the government has failed to protect them and now that the failure has gone international, you’re appealing to the same Nigerians that you failed to protect to come out in your support. That sounds a bit perverse, doesn’t it?

Let me remind you that Boko Haram was not created or did not hit the news stands in 2015. Boko Haram, if I’m not mistaken, came along in 2009. APC was not even founded as of 2009. The PDP that is running its mouth today was the ruling party at that time and they had the opportunity to utterly obliterate Boko Haram when it was in its infancy before they had the time to become the monstrosity we’re confronting