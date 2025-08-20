Why Uniuyo Is Attracting Research Grants From Top Funding Agencies – Akpabio

A university don, Prof Emmanuel Akpabio, has expressed delight that the University of Uyo (UniUyo) has been able to attract grants from top funding agencies due to its growing reputation and research capabilities.

Akpabio, a professor of Human Geography and Natural Resources Management, stated this at a press briefing to announce a British Council-funded support won by the University of Uyo for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the construction industry.

Describing the research grant as a milestone achievement, he said the one-year project would “Revolutionise technical and vocational education and training by harnessing digital technologies to enhance sustainability that will ultimately drive economic development in the country”

Akpabio, who is also the director of international programmes of the University of Uyo, disclosed that the grant project was being undertaken in collaboration with Edinburgh Napier University, led by Dubem Ikediashi.

According to him, Prof. Ikediashi, whom he described as “our esteemed ambassador,” had served as a staff member in the department of Building, Faculty of Environmental Studies before joining Edinburgh University in 2022.

As the principal investigator, alongside two of his colleagues including Anthony Ujene and Akaninyene Umoh, also as co- principal investigators, he pointed out that the “construction industry is undergoing a paradigm shift driven for advanced digital technologies and innovations including Building Information Modelling (BIM), Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainability principles and smart practices adding that to navigate this landscape, “professionals require a multidisciplinary skills set that transcends traditional approaches.’’

According to him, the TVET programme will equip individuals with practical skills, enhance employability, contribute to the country’s economic growth by providing a skilled workforce and foster innovation, entrepreneurship and technological advancement.

He said the key activities of the project would include train the trainers workshop, involving capacity building for technical-related institutions and industry practitioners and exchange visits to Edinburgh Napier University and construction industry partners in UK adding that while the exchange visit would begin in the next couple of weeks, the Uyo train-the-trainer workshop is scheduled for October 14-17, 2025.

Akpabio, who is also a senior research fellow at the Institute for Research and Policy Integration for Africa (IRPA), highlighted the importance of the project, saying it would strengthen academia-industry collaboration, foster partnerships between the University of Uyo and the construction industry, enhance construction education and ensure hands-on training for students while preparing them for real-world challenges.

“We urge members of the public, industry stakeholders, academia and media organisations to follow the project’s progress and participate in its activities; together we can harness the potential of digital technologies to drive sustainability, inclusiveness and employability in construction education,’’ he said.

He lauded the Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Nyaudo Ndaeyo, for his support and excellent leadership, which he said contributed significantly towards winning the grant project.

While commending the British Council “for generously funding this collaborative project,” he explained that as a renowned organisation, “the British Council plays a vital role in fostering international partnerships between higher education institutions in the UK and globally, and we are honoured to be recipients of their support.’’

Other members of the research team include Dr. Jenny Ntamark, co-investigator, Dr. Chicheta Nissi, also as co-investigator, Joy Solomon, a research assistant and Dr. Christopher Belonwu as the project consultant.