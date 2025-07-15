New Telegraph

July 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Why UNICAL Dentistry…

Why UNICAL Dentistry Students May Not Graduate, By VC

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) Vice-Chancellor Florence Obi has said some of the dentistry students may not graduate because of the school violated the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN)’s admission quota.

Speaking to journalists in Calabar yesterday, Obi said: “The university’s dentistry program started in 2013/2014 academic session.

“In November 2019, the MDCN granted the university Pre-Clinical Dentistry accreditation while the Clinical Dentistry accreditation held in December 2022 where we were given full accreditation.

“So, our current problem has nothing to do with accreditation as the next due accreditation is in 2027.

“Unfortunately, from records available from inception, we have not adhered to the given quota of 10 in any admission year meaning that the problems predate my administration.

“December 2022, during the post accreditation meeting the problem of over admission in the program was discussed.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Household Mould Can Trigger Lung Disease –Study
Read Next

GTCO Marks 15 Years Of Autism Advocacy With Pan-African Conference