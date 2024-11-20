Why Trump’s Regime Could Trigger Capital Outflow From Nigeria

Share

Wall Street recorded its biggest one-day jump in four years after Donald Trump was elected U.S president. Major stock markets around the world surged while bitcoin hit an all-time-high.

But this record rally triggered in advanced economies by the Trump presidency announcement did not trickle down to most emerging and frontier markets.

Strong expectations have been expressed in some quarters that emerging and frontier markets of Africa, particularly Nigeria, could benefit from the prospects of Trump rally, subsequently, as the weeks go by.

For instance, a senior market analyst at FXTM, Lukman Otunuga, had stated that the victory of Donald Trump may pressure oil prices and trigger inflation in a concomitant effect on the local economy in Nigeria.

“Trump’s victory may pressure oil prices as he is seen pushing for a further increase in domestic oil and gas production, leading to increased supply in the long term.

“In addition, his policies could see a boost in US growth, triggering inflationary pressures. Should this prompt the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer, a stronger dollar may drag oil prices lower as a result.

“This could be bad news for major oil producing countries who acquire most of their revenues from oil sales. “For Nigeria, the combination of lower global oil prices and a stronger dollar could add to its woes as it navigates a rough period,” Otunuga had stated in his published forecast.

Regime’s impact

However, some other financial analysts insist that Trump’s policies are not likely to have any impact on emerging market like Nigeria.

According to them, Trump’s policies will more likely trigger outflow of investments from Nigeria than inflow. Mr. Teslim Shitta-Bey, a financial analyst at Proshare Nigeria, explained that what Trump could do is to cut tax rate and increase tariff on Chinese company products.

“That means companies after tax profits will rise. So America will become more interesting prospects for investors because American companies will now have higher after tax profits, and will also pay higher dividends. “As profits rise in America, dividend will also rise.

It holds a greater prospects for investors to gain higher dividend yield and higher capital appreciation through share price increases. “So, America could likely see a stronger capital market. I don’t see Nigeria taking any advantage of those situations over America.

No! So, looking ahead, Nigerian market will likely not gain portfolio inflow. Yes, in a short term. Already all this adjustments have been priced in,” said Shitta-Bey.

On whether there could be increase in oil prices that may benefit Nigeria, the Proshare analyst said: “If you have a situation where American companies are doing better and growing faster, you should expect the demand for oil will increase and perhaps oil prices could rise marginally.

But I don’t think that is going to happen. “Don’t forget that the US is the world’s largest oil producer currently.” He pointed out that Saudi Arabia had cut the quantity of oil they produce; they are producing less than 10 million barrel per day, and Russia has done the same, although Russia is selling on black market.

In any case, Shitta-Bey does not see any much change or impact in a country like Nigeria. Also speaking, analysts at Parthian Partners led by Mr. Nonso Ndunagu argued that Trump’s proposed tax cuts could stimulate the U.S. economy by boosting consumer spending, driving investment, and enhancing corporate profitability.

This, in turn, would likely lead to higher global demand for oil, pushing prices up. “Being an oil exporting country, Nigeria would benefit from increased oil revenues, which could help bolster the country’s external reserves and support a stronger naira.

“Furthermore, the improved liquidity in global markets could attract more capital inflows into Nigeria’s capital market,” the Parthian Partners analysts stated.

However, they noted that the tax cuts may also result in higher fiscal deficits in the U.S., potentially leading to an increase in the national debt and driving up interest rates.

“This could make U.S. assets more attractive to investors, causing capital to flow out of emerging markets, including Nigeria.

“Additionally, the imposition of new tariffs on foreign goods could raise demand for domestically produced items in the U.S., which may strengthen the dollar. “This could exert further pressure on the Nigerian Naira, leading to currency depreciation and higher inflation.

Rising business costs and reduced purchasing power would likely hurt corporate performance, ultimately weighing on the performance of the Nigerian stock market,” Parthian Partners lead analyst concluded.

More troubles

According to Parthian Partners lead analyst, other Nigerian investment instruments, particularly fixed income investments, could trigger increased debt portfolio.

He argued: “The potential rise in the U.S. national debt resulting from the proposed tax cuts could lead to higher interest rates in the U.S. This would raise the cost of servicing external debt, prompting the Nigerian government to increase domestic borrowing.

“As a result, heightened government borrowing within Nigeria’s domestic market would likely push up interest rates and yields in the fixed income market.”

However, Proshare lead analyst, Mr. Shitta-Bey, noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would not likely take any more hawkish approach towards monetary policy. “It has already taken very tight approach towards monetary policy,” he said.

He disagreed with projections that suggest that with CBN policies Nigeria would likely see growth at 3.1 per cent by end of 2024. “That’s not going to happen. Growth in Nigeria will be less than three per cent in 2024.

The reason is basically that interest rates are very high. Already we see companies having difficulties in accessing credit. They are also having difficulties in terms of credit rate. “Many companies are folding up.

Those that are not folding up are cutting back on recruitment; they are cutting back on production or quantity of their products because demand for products has started to fall significantly. Inventories of companies have started to grow higher.

“I don’t see the CBN being too enthusiastic, being too much tighter with its monetary policy now than what we have seen. The truth about it all is that we have not seen any significantly sustained reduction in inflation despite the tightening approach.

Last line

“We have seen the CBN increase MPR consistently higher and higher but we have not seen the expected reduction in inflation rate. So, it will be a little bit more cautious in pushing up those interest rates going forward,” Shitta-Bey concluded.

