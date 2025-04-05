Why Tribunal Reaffirmed Okpebholo’s Victory – Osagie

Share

The Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, on Saturday said the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal reaffirmed the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo in the September 21, 2024, governorship election because the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, failed to provide concrete evidence to support their allegations before the tribunal.

Osagie noted that it is not enough for the petitioners to simply challenge the winner without backing their claims with solid evidence.

The former federal Lawmaker made the comments to newsmen on the sidelines of the tenth anniversary of his late father, Samson Imarhiagbe-Ogbewe, held at the family compound in Urhokuosa, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

He explained that Okpebholo’s victory at the tribunal was a reaffirmation of the practical governance currently being witnessed in the State, with the ongoing flag-off of massive projects across Edo.

According to Osagie, “The tribunal judgment for the APC and Governor Monday Okpebholo was merely stating the obvious.

“We know that Okpebholo won the election on September 21, 2024; therefore, it could not have been otherwise for a tribunal that was confronted with no evidence of the allegations of malpractices by those who petitioned.”

He continued, “It is not enough to allege; it is not enough to throw tantrums and claim you won the election, but you must demonstrate that you won. The PDP and its candidate failed woefully to do so.

“How do you defend and prosecute an election petition when you did not call any eyewitnesses from any part of the state? You can’t just forge papers and dump them in court and ask the court to start reading them.”

Osagie also pointed out the complexities of using election equipment like the BVAS, stating, “If the courts were to start looking at the documents and opening the BVAS, they would probably need to go to Harvard to learn how to operate the machines.

“It was the duty of the petitioner to guide the tribunal in understanding what they meant using the equipment they brought to court.”

He further emphasized that the Governor remains determined to deliver people-oriented projects, adding that Okpebholo’s administration in Edo State is God-ordained.

Speaking on the tenth anniversary of his late father’s passing, Osagie expressed gratitude to all those who had supported the family over the years.

He noted that the family would continue to honor and uphold the legacy of hard work left by their late father.

The occasion was attended by top APC stalwarts, including Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, former Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, Osareitin Edosomwan, Edo Commissioner for Finance Emmanuel Okoebor, and other prominent personalities.

