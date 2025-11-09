Why Transitioning From Petrol Vehicles To EV In Nigeria Is Difficult, By Experts

As the bill on phasing out petrol vehicles in Nigeria passed its second reading at the Nigerian Senate, PAUL OGBUOKIRI ex-rays the preparedness of Nigeria to quickly transition to electric vehicles.

A bill to phasing out of petrol vehicles in Nigeria

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Senate passed the second reading of a landmark bill sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu that would, for the first time, set in law a road map to phasing out petrol-powered vehicles and accelerate the transition to electric mobility.

The proposed legislation envisages the creation of a National Electric Vehicle Development and Promotion Council (NEVDPC) to coordinate across federal, state and local government tiers.

According to Kalu, the transport sector already contributes about 20–30 per cent of Nigeria’s greenhouse gas emissions. The ambition is clear: Reduce carbon emissions, foster local manufacturing, and tap the global shift toward clean mobility technologies.

Current EV landscape in Nigeria

Today, Nigeria has around 15,000 to 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on its roads roughly 0.5 to 1 per cent of the total car fleet. Sales of EVs are still small but growing: estimates suggest about 7.11 per cent of total car sales in 2022 (up from about 4.22 per cent in 2020) opted for EVs. Local manufacturers are not standing idle: companies such as Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM) and JET Motor Company have begun producing EV models in Nigeria. On the policy front, the government’s Nigeria Energy Transition Plan (ETP) sets out that by 2050, EVs should form a large share of the vehicle fleet; the plan projects reduction of passenger-car CO₂ emissions from 37.38 MtCO₂ in 2020 to 18.32 MtCO₂ by 2050. Meanwhile, a target is proposed: 30 per cent of EVs in Nigeria to be locally produced by 2032.

Why mass EV adoption remains a long road

Charging & power-grid infrastructure Automotive Marketing Consultant and Professor of Mass Communication at the Delta State University, Oscar Odiboh, says that one of the biggest bottlenecks of electric adoption in Nigeria is the charging infrastructure and the reliability of the electricity supply.

According to him, Nigeria’s power sector is notoriously unstable, with frequent outages and an under-developed grid. This is as one states that a transition to EVs must rest on “users having confidence they can charge conveniently and reliably.”

Meanwhile, a recent review of EV penetration into the Nigerian market noted that, “very few public charging stations” exist outside major cities. This is as it disclosed that there are only about 54 public charging stations nationwide (mostly in Lagos and Abuja).

As automotive technician Gbenga Bada told Sunday Telegraph: “Many Nigerians are still unaware of the benefits and availability of EVs. There is also a skills and maintenance gap; there is the need for more trained technicians for EV maintenance.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that the lack of reliable electricity makes EV charging particularly tricky. This is as some owners must rely on backup generators or expensive solar systems just to charge at home — offsetting many of the nominal “savings” of electric mobility.

Affordability and cost competitiveness

According to Odiboh, EV ownership in Nigeria remains costly both from upfront purchase price and indirect costs (home charging setups, backup power). He noted that mass adoption will not be possible without the necessary infrastructure in place and domestication of mass production of EVs in Nigeria to bring down the unit price.

A recent report on the price of EV models in Nigeria indicates that a unit is priced from around ₦12 million to as much as ₦150 million depending on model, specification, and imported components. Locally assembled models begin around ₦18 million upward.

High exchange-rates and import-component costs push price tags higher than comparable petrol vehicles, says Odiboh. Experts say the whole cost-of-ownership picture is still hazy as maintenance skills remain weak, service networks for EVs are small, and consumers have limited awareness of EV advantages and tradeoffs.

The academic study using the UTAUT framework found, “facilitating conditions” (infrastructure, affordability) strongly influence adoption decisions.

Local manufacturing & supply-chain bottlenecks

According to the Chairman of Jet Motors Limited, Chidi Ajaere, to achieve scale and cost reductions of EVs, Nigeria must strengthen local production and supply chain. While manufacturers like Innoson and JET are active, most vehicles still rely heavily on imported components especially batteries.

“Without economies of scale, the cost per unit remains high and local value-addition stays limited,” he says. Meanwhile, Customs delays, importation costs and sourcing challenges for key battery minerals have been identified to add further cost and logistical risk.

Consumer readiness & demand-side issues

Sunday Telegraph’s market survey revealed that many potential buyers of EVs are unconvinced of the total cost-benefit, given their concerns about charging, reliability, resale value, and service network. This is as academic research shows that “facilitating conditions” (infrastructure, affordability) and “trust” are major determinants of Nigerian consumers’ willingness to buy EVs. It is against this backdrop that Prof Odiboh asserted that until the user experience becomes easier and cheaper, EVs risk remaining niche vehicles rather than massmarket options.

Policy inconsistency & competing priorities

Sunday Telegraph reports that while the Nigeria Senate’s bill is ambitious and institutional architecture is being set in motion, the broader policy environment has inconsistencies. For instance, while Nigeria targets EV adoption, at the same time, the government is promoting compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered vehicles as an alternatives.

That dual-track approach creates uncertainty for investors. Several industry insiders cite inconsistent policy signals and regulatory uncertainty as reasons for caution.

The legislative impulse – What it signifies

Passing the second reading of the Senate bill marks a significant moment. It signals political will and a recognition that transport must feature in Nigeria’s climate and industrial strategies.

Creating a coordinating council (NEVDPC) begins to build the legal and institutional architecture that can unlock investment, domestic manufacturing, and growth of ancillary industries for example battery-assembly, charging infrastructure, services. It aligns Nigeria with global trends.

Nigeria has pledged under the ZEV (zeroemission vehicles) Declaration to move toward zero-emission sales for new cars and vans by 2040. However — and this is key — the passage of the bill is only the beginning. Implementation depends on secondary regulations, funding mechanisms, inter-agency coordination (for example between NEVDPC, National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC), the power sector and state governments). Looking ahead: What the future could hold.

Medium term (next 5–10 years)

Urban niche growth: EVs will likely gain traction first in urban settings (Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt) where power access, income levels and vehicle-ownership mindsets are stronger. Fleet & commercial use: Ride-hailing, logistics, corporate fleets may lead uptake because fleets can better manage charging logistics, defined zones and may ride favourable incentives. Incremental charging-station rollout: Expect growth in public charging points, plus battery-swap or shared-charging models. But full highway-charging networks may lag, according to Gbenga Bada. Local manufacturing ramp-up: Indigenous vehicle-manufacturers will ramp EV models and components — slowly. Lower cost comes with scale, say Ajaere. Policy & incentives refinement: The government may deepen tax incentives, import-duty relief on EVs/batteries, subsidies for manufacturing and users. Some progress already reported (import duty waivers, tax breaks). Renewables Coupling: As Nigeria expands solar, hydro and other clean energy, the case for EVs improves — charging from clean electricity enhances the climate value proposition.

Long term (10–20 years and beyond)

Phase-out of new petrol vehicles: If the bill becomes law and regulations become operational, we could see bans or restrictions on new internal-combustion-engine (ICE) vehicle imports or sales by a certain date, and mandates for EV share in new sales.

Mass-market EVs: With scale, cost of EVs and batteries falls, making them affordable for broad sections of the Nigerian middle class.

National charging-infrastructure network: Highway chargers, inter-city links, battery-swap stations become more robust; range anxiety diminishes.

Industrialisation & local value chain: Nigeria could leverage its population, manufacturing potential and mineral-base (though more work required) to become a hub for EV production in Africa.

Behavioural shift: As awareness grows, as total-cost-of-ownership becomes favourable, more Nigerians may buy EVs as their first car rather than as a luxury addition.

Expert voices & ground-level realities

Automotive technician, Gbenga Bada sums it up: “There is a need for more trained technicians for EV maintenance… Many Nigerians are still unaware of the benefits and availability of EVs.”

Renewable-energy expert, Austin Emmanuel, notes: “Nigeria has abundant renewable energy resources such as solar and wind, which could sustainably support the functionality of EVs.”

Experts in adoption theory observe that the “facilitating conditions” (infrastructure, affordability, training) are the strongest drivers—or blockers—of EV adoption in Nigeria.

Last line

The Senate’s move and Nigeria’s policy signals are powerful and clarifying: the country is embracing EVs as part of its future. But the path from visualising a cleaner-mobility future to seeing one on Nigeria’s roads is neither short nor simple.

At present, the EV market remains a niche largely urban, higher-income, earlyadopter segments — rather than mainstream. Until charging infrastructure, reliable grid power, local manufacturing and affordable pricing align, EVs are unlikely to replace petrol-powered vehicles at scale.

But the pieces are breaking into place: policy architecture, local manufacturing ambition, global supply-chain links and growing awareness. With sustained commitment and smart implementation, the “road to EVs” in Nigeria is real — but expect many more miles ahead.