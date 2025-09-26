Why Traffic Officers Should Be Allowed To Bear Arms, By FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, has said traffic officers should be allowed to bear arms because of the challenges facing them in enforcing the law on highways.

Speaking on Arise News yesterday he highlighted the risks they take confronting heavy duty vehicle drivers. Mohammed said it is challenging for a small patrol team to stop overloaded trucks and tankers carrying goods and dozens of passengers without the extra deterrent having arms would give the officers. He said: “How do you stop a truck or a tanker on the road?

“How do you just do that? It’s very, very difficult. “A truck, especially a truck with probably 100 passengers on top, with animals, and you only have four personnel as a team on patrol, and trying to stop a truck, how do you do that?” The FRSC chief insisted that without “power of cohesion,” enforcement of traffic laws becomes nearly impossible.

When asked whether arming traffic officers is the way forward, he said: “If you don’t have the power to enforce anything, there is no way you can achieve that enforcement.” Commenting on the bribery and extortion allegations involving traffic officers, he said the Corps had taken a tough stance on such misconduct.

“We have more records of termination and dismissal of our personnel because of bribery and corruption.” According to him, the FRSC has a standing standard operating procedure to check misconduct.

On the complaints about driver license charges, Mohammed said the official fees have remained unchanged. He said: “For three years, it is N15, 000.

For five years, it is N21, 000. It is still the same figure, the same amount.” He apologised to the public for the difficulties in processing licences and promised an overhaul of the system.

The Corps Marshal said: “In the first and second weeks of October, they will see an enhanced driver’s licence and a more efficient service delivery.”