Why TotalEnergies Must Heed Tribunal’s Verdict

Corporate organisations which place a premium on reputation will do everything to protect it from stains. Reputation, a positive one, is an irreplaceable burden. Any corporate organisation that is worth its identity will, strictly and implicitly guard against stains.

This is a standard norm across the globe. Nigeria, the largest nation in the continent of Africa remains the number one stop shop for local and foreign investors not for nothing, but her undisputed reputation of playing by established rules of engagement.

When investors collaborate on a joint venture, it is expected that the two parties will keep to the dictate of engagement. Regrettably, a situation where one party shifts an aspect of agreement in the middle of the game amounts to a breach.

A scenario of agreement breach is playing out between Nigeria’s state oil firm – the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and another giant in the sector, the TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited. The brewing dispute is rooted in 2000, the Amenam/Kpono Carry Agreement. The corporation had entered a carry agreement, a common financing arrangement where TotalEnergies provided upfront capital for development, to be repaid through a share of production.

The agreement covered 492 million barrels of shared oil, valued at an assumed price of $17 per barrel. Once repayment was completed, TotalEnergies’ entitlement to continue lifting shared oil ceased. NNPC Ltd. meticulously fulfilled its obligations, repaying the entire principal of $697.2 million and an agreed interest of $281 million by December 2007.

TotalEnergies defaulted in the fulfilling agreement it fully commits to. The failure of TotalEnergies to abide by the agreement signed up to, culminated into a decades-long legal battle that began in 2015, at the instance of Total Exploration and Production Nigeria.

On November 19, 2025, the Tribunal issued a final award of monumental significance, ordering TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited to pay the NNPC Ltd. the sum of $285.2 million, plus substantial costs. This ought to seamlessly bring the dispute to close.

However, TotalEnergies mounted a defence seeking to reframe the relationship. They argued the agreement was not a simple commercial loan but one akin to a Production Sharing Contract (PSC), where they bore exploration and production risks and thus were entitled to a continued share of the oil as a form of enduring return. The tribunal punctured this assertion.

The rejection of this argument is a critical pillar of this victory. It underscores a cardinal principle of contract law: the intention of the parties and their subsequent conduct are paramount. By fully repaying the carry cost with interest, NNPC Ltd. demonstrated its understanding and treatment of the agreement as a debt instrument.

Allowing TotalEnergies to retroactively reinvent the contract’s nature after the commercial debt had been extinguished would have set a dangerous precedent, permitting sophisticated operators to use creative accounting and legal semantics to indefinitely extend benefits beyond their contractual due. The tribunal’s refusal to endorse this is a victory for contractual clarity and justice.

Not satisfied with the Tribunal’s order, TotalEnergies filed a challenge in the Federal High Court, while NNPC Ltd. moved to secure recognition and enforcement of the ruling. More importantly, the Tribunal’s rejection is a major win for NNPC Ltd., an entity that plays by the rules of engagement. More importantly, the Tribunal’s verdict shows NNPC Ltd.’s position was clear, factual, and ultimately, vindicated.

TotalEnergies’ decision to file a challenge in the Federal High Court, while within its procedural rights, now represents a critical test of its corporate character and its commitment to Nigeria.

The tribunal’s award is detailed, definitive, and binding. To engage in a protracted appellate process, effectively seeking to outspend or outlast the Nigerian state in a matter so clearly decided, would be viewed by the public and policymakers alike as an act of bad faith.

It would be a strategy of attrition against the very rule of law that provides the stability for their operations. In contrast, NNPC Ltd.’s simultaneous application for the award’s recognition and enforcement is a confident, correct, and necessary step to bring finality.

It is an assertion of the state’s right to the conclusive resolution of disputes. The most prudent, ethical, and ultimately self-interested path for TotalEnergies is to accept the verdict, comply promptly, and close this chapter.

It will not be out of place concluding that, for a firm that cherishes its reputation, TotalEnergies should refrain from dragging the case back and forth and accept the verdict.