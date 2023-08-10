Why Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Husband, Churchill’s Marriage To Rosy Meurer Crash

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill and his second wife, Rosy Meurer marriage has reportedly crashed.

The latest development was made public by a popular vlogger, Gistlover in a post shared via his official Instagram handle narrating how the event unfolded which eventually lead to a marriage collapse.

The faceless vlogger revealed how the marriage had been on the verge of collapse for months before they finally parted ways over alleged infidelity and domestic violence which is what Tonto Dikeh also complained about before bidding her marriage goodbye in 2019 after several attempts to revive it.

New Telegraph recalls that Tonto Dikeh shared a video of how his estranged husband violently beat her up with brushes all over her face, claiming then that due to extra-marital affairs with his Personal Assistant, which happens to be Rosy who was Tonto’s best friend as of then, her husband beat her up at any slightest provocation.

Gislover, however, claimed Churchill hasn’t been sleeping at home and has been beating Rosy at any slightest provocation.

The blog claimed that Rosy is the breadwinner of the family, despite all the accolades she gives to her husband online.

Apart from her being the breadwinner of the family, the vlogger also claimed that her husband, Churchill has a side chick, which is the major cause of the couple’s rift and has been flaunting her in public, hence making Rosy a laughing stock.

However, in a bid to save her face on social media, the couple have agreed to keep their marital issue off social media and Churchill’s family have been running around to make his marriage work.

According to Gistlover, “Baby politician and Abuja semi big boy, Churchill and wife, Rosy Meurer marriage hits the rock over infidelity and domestic violence.

“The couple agreed to keep it off the media as family members run helter-skelter to make sure this third marriage of Churchill works before them begin count am for am.”

However, this revelation has garnered a lot of controversies from social media, as many took to their page to lay negative comments, stating that karma is real.

