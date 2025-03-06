Why Tonto Dikeh Is Supporting Kenyan Lady – Cubana Chief Priest

Share

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has raised concerns as he revealed the reason why Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh is supporting his alleged baby mama.

Taking to his social media page, Chief Priest stated that Tonto Dikeh is supporting the Kenyan lady claiming to be his baby mama because he declined her requests for favours.

New Telegraph reports that Tonto Dikeh had questioned why men, rather than women, are avoiding DNA tests.

Though she didn’t mention names, many social media users believed her post was directed at Cubana Chief Priest, who has been in an ongoing DNA battle with his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen.

Responding to the shade, Cubana Chief Priest accused Tonto Dikeh of being a blackmailer, claiming that the only crime he committed was declining a favour from the actress.

He wrote on his Instagram page, “Remember, this accusation came first from Gistlover, and she donated 1 million to her and asked Nigerians to donate too. Make it make sense with the Gistlover allegations.

READ ALSO:

“I have always known it was sponsored, the same way they tried to rope me in, that my show was Mohbad’s last show, that I’m a suspect.

“My only crime was you asking me for favours, and I declined. You go chase me and enter the gutter. My marriage is built on a solid rock; it can never be like yours, blackmailer T, CEK Gistlover Nigeria Limited.”

Meanwhile, Tonto Dikeh has fired back at Cubana Chief Priest, questioning if he was upset that she rendered financial assistance to his alleged baby mama years back.

Dikeh explained that the favour she asked of Cubana Chief Priest was on behalf of a colleague who was under pressure, and he declined.

She taunted the socialite who mocked her over her failed marriage to Olakunle Churchill, saying he claims to have a “solid” family but is running from a child he fathered in Kenya.

“Are you upset because, out of pity, I gave your baby mama some financial assistance years ago?

“The Gistlover accusations have become tired and repetitive. If you have no course of action, then STFU. You all dance around my name like Telly tubbies, unable to sue or take your proof/ even file a proper petition with the authorities.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

