Why Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills Was Opposed –Ningi

Senator Abdul Ningi yesterday blamed a lack of basic information and consultation with critical stakeholders for the initial opposition against President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills.

The representative of Bauchi Central said the National Assembly should have been consulted before the bills were presented by Tinubu to the legislature.

He said: “Key stakeholders, including governors, were not engaged before the bill was introduced. “It was rushed into the public arena, prompting widespread concerns—not just from the North, but across the country.

“Given the significance of tax policies globally, we should have taken more time to consult and negotiate to ensure a tax reform that truly reflects Nigeria’s needs.”

Ningi acknowledged that in the last couple of weeks, the tax reform bills have undergone significant modifications while the public hearing process has helped shape the bill into one that aligns more with Nigeria’s realities.

According to him, the debate has taken a national dimension rather than the initial posture of a North South divide.

He said while certain clauses—such as those related to state funding, VAT increments, and tax increases—remain contentious, lawmakers believe that the bill has evolved into one that prioritizes national interest.

Ningi clarified that the initial opposition came from governors across the country. He said: “The 36 governors collectively expressed serious reservations.”

