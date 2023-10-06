Why Tinubu’s Certificate Indicates Female – Lawyer

Wole Afolabi, a lawyer representing President Bola Tinubu in the ongoing Chicago State University (CSU) academic records crisis has explained why Tinubu’s certificate displays ‘F’ which typically signifies “female.”

Giving an insight into the cause while speaking on Channel’s TV on Friday, Tinubu’s lawyer said the ‘F’ gender designation on President Tinubu’s certificate was the result of an administrative error or mix-up at Chicago State University (CSU).

Recall that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, had requested President Tinubu’s certificate as part of his legal strategy to challenge the election results at the Supreme Court.

Afolabi, when asked why the President’s certificate carries “F”, said, “The transcript that was provided by Southwest College indicated F. It was clear.

“All of the other particulars did match the information of President Bola Tinubu. Now, the registrar was interviewed on why the discrepancies. He said the person applying for the school ticked the box of a male, not a female, and when the admission letter was issued, it was issued to Mr Tinubu.

“When the question was put to Dr West Brown, he said it is not unusual for universities to mix up. He (West Brown) has been to several universities. It is possible.”

Afolabi further explained that during the time of graduation, certificates were not typically issued until an individual applied for them. Therefore, discrepancies in the signatures on the certificate may arise due to changes in the personnel responsible for signing over time.

He added that the person who issued the certificate Tinubu submitted to INEC might not have been in the university in 1979.