Why Tinubu Won’t Sack Wike – Presidency Sources

Despite calls from certain quarters on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike for allegedly portraying his administration in a bad light but sources close to the seat of power have maintained that such a situation will never happen.

Those uncomfortable with the conduct of the Minister in the recently resolved political debacle in Rivers state have raised the fear that his vitriolic attacks on his detractors and other opposition politicians may derail the peace brokered in the state.

They have however consistently called on President Tinubu to caution the Minister on his verbal attacks on his detractors through his monthly media engagements which they consider may imperil the peace attained in Rivers state after the expiration of the 6-month emergency rule imposed by the President and the restoration of the Siminalayi Fubara s administration.

Some others are also calling on the President to investigate allegations of corruption against the FCT Minister. Those with this line of thought alleged that he has been allocating lands in prime areas to his family members, friends and cronies. Only recently, a network of some civil society organisations (CSOs) on anti-corruption and transparency consisting of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), and 50 others, in a statement called for investigation of the Minister over allegations of ‘asset concealment, illicit enrichment and violations of Nigeria’s asset declaration laws.’

A credible source in the Presidency who preferred anonymity because he was not authorised to comment on the development said the President was aware of all the allegations against the Minister but may not consider the call to sack him. According to him, Wike is one of the best cabinet members projecting the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda with his first class performance and that he is also considered to be fiercely loyal to the President.

He said: “The President is impressed by Wike’s performance so far. He’s fiercely loyal to him both in words and actions. Remember the role he played in the 2023 Presidential election when he stood solidly behind Tinubu by insisting that presidency must come to the south.

“Wike is such a political asset that no one would want to dispense of just because of unsubstantiated allegations. I don’t think the President would want to sack him.” Another source, equally anonymous said “Nigeria is a funny country.

You know Wike is a performer as a minister and some of his political detractors whose interests have been affected by his actions would be looking for ways to bring him down. “The President is aware of this. Those raising allegations against him know exactly what to do if they are sure of their facts because he who alleges must prove.

They should stop disturbing the President who is busy retooling the country. “There have been ministers of the FCT before Wike, which of them has been able to do what he is doing in FCT? 2027 is around the corner and the President is seeking re-election; now is not the time for him to act on gossips from the opposition.

“He (President) needs all hands to be on the deck to deliver on his campaign promises so that he can show his scorecard to the people by 2027. Wike’s performance is going to be prominent on that scorecard.”