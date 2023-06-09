Why Tinubu Suspended Emefiele As CBN Governor

Barely 12 days after swearing-in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

New Telegraph gathered that President Tinubu gave the directives on Friday evening following the ongoing investigation into the affairs of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG) Emefiele has been instructed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor

The Statement reads, ” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

” This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

” Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.