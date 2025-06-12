Why Tinubu Supports Leaders Like Mbah, By First Lady

Share

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has explained President Bola Tinubu’s support for Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah’s administration, saying her husband would always support leaders, who judiciously deploy public funds for the common good of the people.

Mrs. Tinubu made the revelation during the commissioning of the Technical, Vocational Education and Training College, GTC, Enugu, on the sidelines of her just-concluded two-day working visit to Enugu State.

It is recalled that Mbah Administration inherited a highly dilapidated Government Technical College, GTC, Enugu, which it demolished about 11 months ago to erect a Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College comprising twenty-four ultra-modern skill training centres and massive hostels for 1,000 resident students.

The government equally built two Smart Green Schools in the quite expansive premises. Speaking during the commissioning, Senator Tinubu, who noted the increased federal allocations accruing to the states under the Tinubu Administration, stressed the need for leaders to deploy the resources in the service of the people.

She said: “I am really excited. Like some critics will say that Mr. President is really in support of the governor here. Now your allocation has tripled.

“The president will be happy to associate with the people, who are using the resources of this nation judiciously. And this is part of it. And we are excited. “The slogan for Enugu state is ‘Tomorrow is Here’ and tomorrow is indeed here.

“This is just a glimpse of a better tomorrow that our children and even generations yet unborn will enjoy.”

In his remark, Mbah said the project was the first of the eight Technical, Vocational Education and Training Colleges meant for each of the eight Federal Constituencies of the state to equip the youth with skills to shape the future.

