Why Tinubu Stopped Electricity Tariff Hike – Minister

The Federal Government on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu recently stopped the implementation of a hike in electricity tariff and insisted that subsidy be paid on power consumed nationwide.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu made this disclosure while speaking during a press conference in Abuja.

According to him, the federal government will look into the validity of the five-year licence extension granted to the privatised electricity generation and distribution corporations, emphasising that the companies’ operational licences would have run out on October 31, 2023.

He, however, threatened that he would sack any non-performing chief executive in agencies under the power ministry if their non-performance would make him lose his job as minister.

In response to calls for a cost-reflective tariff that would increase power tariffs, the Minister revealed that the President has ordered that cost-reflective tariffs should not be implemented until a stable electrical supply has been established.

He said, “The power sector is an industry that is very sensitive to any leader. You cannot impose the cost-reflective tariff overnight. I can confirm that power subsidies are still provided by the government today.

READ ALSO:

“Tariffs ought to have been increased months ago, but Mr. President declared that we couldn’t raise them until we could establish a consistent and progressive supply of electricity.

“Therefore, there is a gap between the permitted tariff and the cost-reflective tariff that we are required to apply. The government is still treating that enormous difference as a subsidy. This has an impact on investments, and system liquidity, and creates numerous limits.

“Now, I never claimed that the timing was not right to impose a cost-reflective tariff. Instead, I stated that given the cost-reflective tariff is the system’s source of liquidity, it should have been in place months ago.

“However, you cannot add to Nigerians’ burden for political reasons or out of empathy. Inflation is soaring, the fuel subsidy was recently removed, and there are a host of other issues that are harsh on the populace.

And the President is attempting to alleviate this suffering by using various kinds of palliatives.

Therefore, imposing a tax that is essentially dumping the current rate at this point is not both rational and politically advantageous.

To establish a cost-reflective tariff, the amount we currently pay roughly N70 per kilowatt-hour cannot fall below N130 or N140 at the current exchange rate.

Since petrol prices are expressed in dollars, one of the factors contributing to the tariff increase is the cost of petrol.

According to Adelabu, gas power plants currently supply 75–80% of Nigeria’s electricity.

Gas serves as their raw resource. Hence, an increase in the exchange rate also results in an increase in petrol prices, which has an impact on tariffs, he said.

But the minister added that there must also be a guaranteed incremental and consistent supply of power and that prices would be raised when the time was right, following extensive public outreach and sensitization campaigns.

The minister noted that attempts are being made to increase Nigeria’s electricity generation, calling it sad and unacceptable at currently 4,000 megawatts.

Adelabu emphasised that senior officials inside the ministry and its agencies will face termination if they do not meet expectations since the president has instructed ministers to meet targets or face removal from the cabinet.

This is my way of telling my coworkers that if they don’t support my retention through their actions, they will leave before me.

Since I don’t wait to get fired, I will depart with respect the moment I can no longer work there,” the minister stated.

The national interest must take precedence, and this is not a personal matter, therefore before I depart, I will use every chance to make sure I deliver.”

I can only support Mr. President’s goal if all the stakeholders in the power sector “support my vision,” he continued.