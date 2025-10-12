Why Tinubu Shouldn’t Ignore Nupeng’s Fears

There are two Presidents in Nigeria presiding over the nation’s economy. One is elected by the people; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The other is President Aliko Dangote, GCON, the Chairman of the Dangote conglomerates, who appears determined to control Nigeria’s economy with his immense wealth, turning what should be a national economy into a personal empire. While President Tinubu respects the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Dangote seems to operate above the laws that bind ordinary citizens.

While the elected President works tirelessly to create employment and ensure food security for the common man, Dangote, appears more concerned with monopolizing key sectors and laying off workers to consolidate his power. The right to associate, to speak, and to organize is a fundamental freedom guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution and the United Nations Charter on Human Rights. Yet, in the same country, a privileged businessman who has benefited immensely from state support now reportedly denies workers and unions their basic rights.

Wait a minute. I have always said there are two sets of laws in Nigeria: one for the poor and another for the elite. If not, under what law should Dangote and his refinery operate while allegedly violating workers’ rights and ignoring the fundamental freedom to organize? This is the true story of the ongoing standoff between NUPENG and PENGASSAN versus Dangote Refinery, a matter that deserves the urgent intervention of President Tinubu before it becomes an economic and social crisis. Nigeria stands at a turning point in its industrial history.

The Dangote Refinery, the largest in Africa, symbolizes ambition, ingenuity, and private enterprise. For decades, Nigeria’s dependence on imported refined products has been a national embarrassment, and the refinery was heralded as a patriotic solution. But patriotism must never be mistaken for permission to monopolize. A monopoly in the oil and gas sector poses a serious threat to national security, workers’ welfare, and fair economic competition. When one private entity controls refining, distribution, and pricing, the entire nation becomes hostage to its decisions. What happens if Dangote decides tomorrow to adjust prices unilaterally, limit supply, or use his influence to suppress competitors? What leverage will Nigeria have when public refineries remain dormant and labour voices are silenced? Our Constitution and laws are clear: economic control must serve the people, not a few individuals. Section 16(1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution mandates the State to ensure that the economy operates to secure the maximum welfare and happiness of all citizens.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (2018) forbids market dominance and abuse of position. The Labour Act upholds workers’ rights to unionize and negotiate collectively. These are not privileges; they are legal guarantees. Any move not to allow NUPENG or PENGASSAN operate in Dangote Refinery, or to deny them recognition, would be unconstitutional and contrary to International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions that Nigeria has ratified. The government should ensure that industrial harmony is based on dialogue, not suppression. From a construction and national planning standpoint, relying solely on Dangote Refinery for domestic fuel supply is risky. If the facility encounters operational, financial, or political challenges, Nigeria could again face scarcity, inflation, and economic instability. The prudent approach is to decentralize refining capacity by reviving the NNPCowned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna, supporting modular refineries across regions, and encouraging fair private participation.

A single refinery, no matter how large, cannot carry a nation’s fuel burden alone. Mr. President, while Dangote’s industrial contributions deserve recognition, national policy must never surrender public interest to private ambition. The government’s sacred duty is to preserve balance, fairness, and institutional integrity. A thriving economy cannot exist where one man dictates market rules or where workers fear to speak. The men and women of NUPENG and PENGASSAN have stood by Nigeria in difficult times. They have ensured energy stability, defended national assets, and promoted peace even in turbulent periods. To silence them now, when their voices are most needed, would be unjust and dangerous. Your Excellency, progress without fairness is fragility. The refinery revolution must not become a refinery dictatorship. Leadership requires foresight, and foresight demands anticipating monopoly before it becomes a national chain.

This is not an attack on private enterprise; it is an appeal to conscience. The strength of a democracy is not measured by the wealth of its richest citizens but by how it protects the rights of its poorest workers. The fear of monopoly is not about envy, it is about survival, fairness, and justice. So, before ignoring the cries of NUPENG and PENGASSAN, one question must echo through the halls of power: Mr. President, what happens if Dangote changes course tomorrow? History will remember your administration not just for building infrastructure or supporting private investment, but for ensuring that no Nigerian worker or entrepreneur becomes a victim of unchecked economic power. The soul of a nation lies not in its profits but in its fairness.

History offers you a rare opportunity to redefine fairness in Nigeria’s new economic era. Dangote’s success should inspire others, not silence them. The Nigeria of your vision should be one where every investor thrives, every worker matters, and every voice counts. The oil sector must reflect our national values freedom, fairness, and shared prosperity. “True leadership is not in the strength of one man’s empire, but in the balance of justice that sustains a nation.” Let no refinery, no conglomerate, and no billionaire stand taller than the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.