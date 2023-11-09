Why Tinubu Should Spend $150m Abacha Loot On N’Delta – Austin

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to appropriate the recovered $150m loot of late General Sani Abacha to boost critical infrastructures in the Niger Delta region.

Ozobo Austin, a Niger Delta activist made the plea in a statement issued on Wednesday, saying “The money is part of the Niger Delta oil funds being stolen by Abacha.”

He said, “No region but the Niger Delta should benefit from the money, and it would amount to injustice for the Nigerian government not to appropriate the funds for the development of the Niger Delta region.”

“It would be a wrong argument for anybody to lay false claims that the money belongs to the Nigerian government because the money was sourced from Niger Delta crude oil sales.

“During the Abacha regime, oil was the sole source of revenue in Nigeria, and the oil deposits were sourced only from the Niger Delta region, hence, it is correct to say the money is Niger Delta money and not the Nigerian government’s money.”

The French government, on Friday, announced its decision to return $150m Abacha loot to Nigeria.

The visiting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, who disclosed this in Abuja, said she had informed President Tinubu about the planned return of the seized fund.