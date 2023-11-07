Why Tinubu, Shettima Should Resign – Datti

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has called for the resignation of President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

Datti who spoke on Arise Television in response to a query regarding the prospect of cooperating with Tinubu’s administration claimed that Tinubu and Shettima’s swearing-in was “unconstitutional.”

He said the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio should be allowed to conduct another presidential election after the resignation of Tinubu and Shettima.

He, however, firmly maintained that Tinubu and Shettima were fraudulently sworn in after the 2023 presidential election. Therefore, the LP would not collaborate with what he deemed an illegitimate government.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Can Tinubu and Shettima just resign and let the Senate President conduct another election? They were fraudulently sworn in, and we will not work with an illegitimate government. If it is not constitutional, we are not touching it.”

His remarks followed a press conference by the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in which he accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Supreme Court of incompetence in handling election matters.