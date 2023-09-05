Why Tinubu Removed Subsidy, Unified Exchange Rate – Idris

President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the subsidy on fuel and unify the exchange rate of the national currency (Naira) to the Dollar has been described as a “bold and courageous” move designed to avert a national catastrophe of epic proportions.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris stated this on Tuesday while giving a brief account of the first 100 days of the current administration.

Exactly 100 days ago, Tinubu assumed office as President following his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) as the winner of the presidential election held on February 25, 2023.

Fuel subsidy, the minister said, had for decades been hanging over Nigeria like a Sword of Damocles, stunting economic growth and forcing the country to go a-borrowing, leaving behind a huge debt burden.

He said that the President, realising that Nigeria was in a difficult situation with its huge public debts (both local and foreign) began the journey to rebuild the battered economy, by scrapping the unsustainable fuel subsidy regime that had created, “a galling hole in our public finance, rendering the three tiers of governments insolvent and incapable of meeting the needs of the citizens.”

Idris acknowledged that while these two vital steps were taken to save the country’s economy from hitting the rocks, the hard decisions brought some discomfort to Nigerians. He reiterated the government’s appeal to Nigerians to see the current inconveniences as a price citizens must pay to save the country from total collapse.

“While striving to reduce the impact of the high cost of living on the citizens, President Tinubu has focused on redirecting our economy and removing the impediments to productivity and competitiveness so that the real sector can grow and create millions of decent jobs that are essential for long term economic growth.

” In the last 100 days, the government set up a Tax and Fiscal Reforms Committee that is fully at work to deepen the ongoing reforms and reposition the national economy for long-term sustainability.

“A renowned Tax and Fiscal Policy expert is leading this committee. Part of the committee’s mandate, working with the state governments, is to simplify our complicated tax system, eliminate multiple taxes, streamline regulations that negate the ease of doing business, and close the over 20 trillion annual tax gap,” he said.

In a bid to ensure that Nigerians and businesses are not burdened with new taxes, Idris said, the new administration will promote efficiency in revenue collection and expand the tax net by ensuring that those who have not been paying are made to pay while those not paying the correct amount were also made to pay their fair share.

“In the last 100 days, he said, President Tinubu has offered purposeful leadership and set the administration’s tone, texture, and character.