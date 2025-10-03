Why Tinubu, Namadi’ll Win 2027 With Wide Margin –APC Chief

A leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Amb Halima Sulaiman Zakari, has expressed optimism that the party is heading for an effortless victory in the 2027 general elections, riding on the performance of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State.

Speaking to reporters at the commissioning and handing over of the newly constructed and renovated male hostel blocks, at the Federal Government College, (FGC) Kiyawa, which she executed, Zakari expressed confidence that the APC would clinch the presidency and retain Jigawa with a “wide gap” over the opposition.

Zakari, who is an old student of the school said her intervention in reconstruction and renovation of the hostel was not only to give back to the institution that moulded her into what she is, but also to complement the efforts of the state government in its educational revitalisation.

She believed the successes of the Renewed Hope Agenda at the national level and the 12-Point agenda in the state have endeared the party to the electorate. “As far as I’m concerned, APC is doing very well in Jigawa and across Nigeria.

“The foresight, boldness and experience of President Tinubu in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda are clearly visible. Governor Namadi’s, love for the common man” is evident in the execution of his 12-point developmental plan, which she said touches every sector of human life.