Why Tinubu Must Be Careful With Wike’s Closeness To Him –Nwaji

As the political atmosphere in Nigeria keeps getting hotter as a result of struggles to fill some political positions, an Igbo Leader, High Chief Sylvanus Nwaji in this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, calls on the President, Bola Tinubu to be very careful with politicians like the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. The grassroots political juggernaut and pioneer chairman of the Action Peoples Party (APP) equally lamblasts the governors of the South-East states for sowing the seeds of underdevelopment in the region. He also makes his view on why the South- East should produce the Senate President

Former Rivers State Governor said only South- South deserves Senate President and calls for respect for APC Zoning formula, what’s your reaction?

The problem we have in Nigeria is that hypocrisy pays. If not for how Nigeria values hypocrisy, who’s Wike to talk when issues concerning Igbos are being discussed? Well, we all know what he wants and I’m not surprised.

He’s busy talking about zoning Senate President to South-South, was he, not the same man who fought hard to stop PDP from zoning president to the South-East? He’s shouting that South-South has not produced Senate President, was this same Wike not aware that the South-East has not produced a president when he and his friends ganged up to push Peter Obi out of the PDP because of the presidential ticket?

We reward hypocrisy, that’s why people like Wike should come out and say that the Senate President should come from South-South, because the South-East has produced Senate Presidents. It’s obvious that Wike believes that fighting Igbos will be a ladder for him to climb up. I advised President Bola Tinubu to be very careful with Wike.

I pray he’ll not make the mistakes Wike’s former victims made by opening his heart to him because the results will be disastrous in future. However, I urge him to realize that he’s no longer a Governor in any Nigerian state and reduce his noise.

Why did you say Tinubu should be careful of Wike?

Yes, the President must be very careful of Wike because of his antecedents. I’m sure the President followed the campaign periods very well. I’m sure he saw how Wike exhibited his betrayal skills.

I’m sure he saw how he was busy opening issues he discussed with his friends whom he tagged enemies because of politics. Which man will divulge private dis- cussions and meetings he had with his friends to the public because of politics if not Wike?

He’s known to be a serial betrayer and a man who doesn’t go to where he’ll not gain anything from people there. This is exactly why he be- trayed the man who made him governor of Rivers State. All you see him running around APC leaders now is simply to push Rotimi Amaechi away and be the focal point of APC in Rivers State.

Tinubu should even look back and see all Wike said about APC, its members and its leaders. During party primaries, this same Wike condemned all APC presidential aspirants back then including Tinubu for saying he’ll build on President Buhari’s legacy.

Wike publicly told Nigerians that God would forbid a suc- cessor who said he’ll build on Buhari’s legacy to emerge. He condemned Tinubu and others saying that it’s most unfortunate when he hears APC aspirants saying they want to continue the good job of Mr President.

He said he feels so ashamed that Nigeria has got to the level of sycophancy where people will come and say I want to continue the good job of Buhari. He said that whoever said he’ll continue the good job of Buhari is only coming to continue hunger, poverty, insecurity, economy falling.

He described any government that wants to build on Buhari’s legacy as evil saying that God will never allow that evil to continue. These were his words, but today, he’s dancing around Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is the main man who said he’ll continue from where Buhari stopped.

Only God knows what Wike would have said about Tinubu if he had gotten the PDP ticket. So, the President should be very careful. Wike is looking for something to hold onto for the next four years and Tinubu should be careful not to allow him to gain access to where he’ll have the opportunity to betray him later.

Everyone saw the kinds of things he was vomiting about some of his old friends in that election including private talks. Is that the kind of man anybody should trust? He’ll definitely come out fully to hurt Tinubu when he gathers the much-needed information and when they fail to do as he wants.

You said he wants something to hold on to, what does that mean?

Everybody in Nigeria knows that Wike has never been outside the corridors of power. So, he’s ready to betray anybody to ensure that the Tinubu Federal Government accommodates him because he cannot go back to Rivers State to be a commissioner after serving as Governor.

If it were possible, he would have done it. However, he desperately wants an appoint- ment from the Federal Government that’s why you now see him running around and support- ing men like Godswill Akpabio who he had previously insulted in this country on many occasions.

But because hypocrisy pays, people are not asking why a man who saw APC as a plague is now running around the plague. Somebody should ask Wike if APC is no lon- ger an infectious disease or does he want to contract the disease.

Does he need a card before it’s obvious he has joined the same group of persons he swore he’ll never have anything to do with? This same Wike questioned Akpabio’s performance as a Governor a few years back and linked his performance to why he lost a Senatorial election in Akwa-Ibom State.

He equally said that the political value of Akpabio then when he was Minister of Niger Delta Af- fairs has been decimated since he left the PDP, for APC. Today, he wants a man without value to be the Senate president.

Today, because he wants a tent to lay his political head on, sud- denly Akpabio has regained his lost value. Well, I’ll still beg APC to be careful with him generally. The man has been into nothing ex- cept politics. He’s a professional politician, but 2023 was supposed to be his toughest year as he played a huge role in destroying his party and has seen he’ll suffer the consequences.

The only option for a man who has been in govern- ment all his life from local government is to run to the APC, the party he declared evil and find refuge because he cannot survive outside the government. If Tinubu offers him any appointment now, he’ll hurriedly take it. He’s power- hungry.

Forget about his talk about consulting his family. This man talks from both sides of his mouth. He cannot use the Igbo nation to shine. We want the Senate President and we have people to fit that position. He’s busy giv- ing APC governors awards here and there. Let’s watch out and see.

He has planted his own man in Rivers State but knowing Wike, we’ll see how long his relationship with the new Governor of Rivers State will go. When that relationship which I know will not last long crashes, the World will see the reality of the man who keeps accusing others.

Do you see anything wrong with the APC sharing of National Assembly seats and zoning formula?

Yes, everything is wrong with it. It’s not the duty of the APC as a party to decide who will head the National Assembly. They should al- low the elected members to decide after all they have the majority.

Those people who are there are to serve Nigerians not APC as a political party. How can APC zone a position and still name the person they want? What kind of zoning formula is that? If you’re zoning Senate Presidency to the South, allow the Southern Senators to contest it.

Why must you name somebody before the members of the National Assembly will vote? What’s now the essence of their voting? That’s undemocratic. It’s not done anywhere. Why are they trying to make everybody look silly in this country?

If Akpabio wants to be Senate President, there’s nothing wrong with the president sup- porting him, but coming out to say he’s the one they want and making noise among people who will not even vote is unnecessary.

The election that’ll determine who’ll be the Senate President will be determined by the 109 Sena- tors of this Federation, why is the APC making this look like a political appointment? Is that how it’s done?

As for us here in the South-East, we know we have a capable hand in APC and an experienced hand as well. That’s the current Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu. He is capable and can do the job of the Senate President perfectly well.

This deliberate move to relegate the Igbos in Nigerian politics will not go well for this country. They’re doing it without looking at the consequences.

Igbos have been talking about marginalization in Nigeria, is this deliberate relegation plot you’re talking about beginning to prove it?

To the majority of our people, the denial of the Igboman the opportunity to be the Senate President will completely cement the much- talked-about marginalization. It’ll be the icing on the cake because it’ll become clearer.

People like us have been shouting, calling on those in power to always look around them before they take decisions, but they seem to think that their political party comes first before anything and that’s the worst reasoning I’ve ever heard in a Federation that wants to remain united.

However, I think there are areas of the marginalization outcry that we are inflicting on ourselves aside from the obvious clandestine plot to relegate us into the abyss of Nigerian politics which we’ll never allow.

So what are those areas the Igbos are inflicting marginalisation on themselves?

The areas are based on the poor performances of the majority of the Igbo governors who are insensitive to the plights of their people or com- pletely wicked with power. These governors are sowing the seeds of underdevelopment in the South East because they cannot think properly and take advantage of where the Nigerian constitution has empowered them to shine better.

Some of them are busy shouting about restructuring up and down, but they didn’t notice that Buhari has given them that opportunity. It’s only the immediate past Gov- ernor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi saw it. I’m talking about the law former President Buhari signed that now enables states to Generate and Distribute Electricity and even own their own Rail-Line.

With the level of unemployment in the South-East, are the governors not aware that coming together to reason out something like building a Regional Power Grid to serve the region will automatically change their industrial status? We have all it takes to generate Electricity and even market outside. I’m a man who believes in finding out where I have the advantage and what I can do with it.

My findings show that South Africa’s total domestic electricity generation capacity is about 58,095 megawatts (MW) or a little above it from all sources. However, coal is said to be the major source of energy in South Africa as it comprises around 80 per cent of the country’s energy mix.

A country like Botswana which has large coal reserves of around 200 billion tons generates the bulk of its power from coal. From what I’ve said, what does that tell you about Enugu State and what they can do with coal? We all know why Enugu is called the Coal City State. Why can’t the governors take advantage of Enugu’s coal?

Findings have also shown that Imo State has one of the largest deposits of natural gas that can compete with some countries. Who does not know the impact of natural gas on the generation of electrical power? Even Abia has a good gas deposit in Ukwa West Lo- cal Government Area.

So, why can’t they think outside the box and take advantage of this obvious decentral- ization of the electricity sector and use it to industrialize the South-East? What about the rail-line? They can come together, put resources together, and connect from Abakaliki, Afikpo to Onueke. From Onueke to Onitsha to Awka, Nnewi down to Orlu.

From Orlu to Owerri and Okigwe. From Okigwe to Umuahia and Aba. Such Regional Rail-Line based on the description I gave now will touch all the three Senatorial Zones of the five states, the three major cities of the five states including the state capitals. Such projects will boost the economy of the South East.

They don’t need the Federal Govern- ment to do that. No amount of mar- ginalization can ruin such a project. These are the areas they just discuss whenever they go for their meetings in Enugu. They’ll abandon ideas like this and will be busy chasing Local Government funds all the time.

Why can’t they focus on something tangible just as Michael Okpara did as a Premier and Sam Mbakwe did as a Governor in Old Imo State? I don’t understand why they don’t think. Governors are busy chasing Keke riders up and down, chasing traders up and down while things they can do to generate better revenue are there.

By the time they do that and the Federal Government remembers to complete the Eastern Railway that connects from Maiduguri to Port Harcourt, what else are we talking about?

So, I blame the governors for not reasoning properly except Dave Umahi who took advantage and laid a foundation for the Ebonyi Railway which I believe his successor will continue the project. Let the Gover- nors stop crying and do something in those two areas. These Governors are just afraid of letting the local government function well.

Why did you say governors are afraid of letting the local government function properly?

I said so because it’ll be the only check they’ll have as the State Assem- blies now look like branches of Ex- ecutives. You see them hand-picking hungry babies as Transition Committee Chairmen because they know that when proper elections are conducted in the various local governments, a functioning elected Local Government Chairman can expose their failures with the small funds he gets.

They’re also afraid of the ambitions of the Local Government Chairmen because just as they dream of becoming Senators or president after ruling their states, Local Government Chairmen will still have ambition to take over power from them and if five strong local government Chairmen with serious reach to their people and strong grassroots network decide they’ll combat a governor politically, they will succeed if that Governor is a stranger to what good governance and reach to the people is.

They should allow the third tier to stand because this will help in rapid development. I’m using this opportu- nity to call on my Governor, Dr Alex Otti to set an example. Let him use the conducting of a Free and Fair LGA election in Abia during this his tenure to prove that he’s a man of integrity. I’ve been an elected local government chairman and I understand why the governors are scared. But I urged our own Governor to drop that fear and show others the way to follow.

What’s your view on the removal of fuel subsidy?

I’m an expert in that field because I’m a stakeholder. What President Bola Tinubu did is right but he did it wrongly. There’s nothing wrong in removing that thing called subsidy because a lot of people have been using it to defraud this country.

There should have been a turnaround in our refineries before making that move. Since he came into power and discovered that there was no provision for the subsidy from the second half of the year and since the immediate past Government got some loans, they should have leveraged on that loan to do something with the subsidy as well as use it to make the refineries functional.

I still believe that they could have also given out more licenses for more investors to come into the sector for the construction of at least modular refineries and wait also for the time that the Dangote will start functioning.