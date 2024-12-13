Why Tinubu Made Wike Minister – Akpabio

Share

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, gave an insight into why former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was nominated to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a statement by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant, Media To The President of the Senate, Akpabio expressed the view while speaking at a book launch to mark the 57th birthday celebration of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Port Harcourt.

Senator Akpabio described the celebrant as a workaholic public officer and someone who gives his best in any office he finds himself.

He said: “Let me tell you why you were nominated into the FEC by President Tinubu despite being an opposition politician. Your performance, as a Local Government Chairman, Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government, Minister and two-term governor gave you the job.

“You have made us proud as the FCT Minister. You have turned Abuja into a model city befitting the capital of a country. You are a very committed public officer who has no room for excuses on any given task. In less than two years, you have turned Abuja into a huge construction site”, Akpabio noted.

Speaking further, Senator Akpabio said, “Today we gather to celebrate not just the years in your life, but the life in your years. We have come to honour not just the duration of your life but the donation of your life and the countless ways you’ve enriched the lives of the people around you.

“Born in the tumultuous year of 1967, when the fabric of our nation was being tested in the fires of conflict, you emerged, my dear Wike, not in the safety of calm waters but amid the storm itself.

“You might have chosen to arrive in more tranquil times, but instead, you bravely came forth into the fray. It is perhaps this very fortitude that has shaped your character, allowing you to rise like an eagle, soaring high above the tempests that beset us.

“As a two-term governor, you have been a leader of the people, a visionary who acts with purpose, and a friend whose care for others knows no bounds. Your dedication to uplifting communities, as a Governor and now as an Honourable Minister, has left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.

“The bridges you have constructed—both of steel and of spirit—stand as testaments to your commitment to progress and unity. I recognized the fire within you long before you stepped into the public arena; you were, indeed, a secret waiting to be unveiled for the nation to behold.

“Your contributions to the political landscape of Nigeria, particularly during your governorship, shine like a beacon of hope. Your charismatic leadership and staunch advocacy for the rights of your constituents have focused on the pillars of infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

“Your passion for sports, particularly football, and your commitment to nurturing the talents of our youth reflect your unwavering belief in the potential of the next generation.

“You have earned a reputation as a leader of uncompromising integrity, speaking truth in every circumstance even when the winds of injustice howl around you like a tempest,” he declared.

Akpabio thanked the wife, children and family members of the celebrant, who have stood by him through thick and thin saying, let us not forget, on this auspicious day, the steadfast support of your beloved wife. She has stood beside you through trials and triumphs alike, her strength and encouragement complementing your leadership in extraordinary ways.

“Together, you exemplify a partnership that inspires countless souls, proving that love and unity can elevate a leader’s impact to unparalleled heights.

Now, let us take a moment to appreciate your infectious spirit, which has the power to lighten the gravest of discussions with your wit and charm. You remind us that politics is not merely a realm of policies and procedures; it is, at its core, about people—about laughter, camaraderie, and the shared joy of our communities.

He prayed for Wike on his 60th birthday, saying, “May this birthday bring you as much joy as you have bestowed upon others, and may you embrace even more adventures, more successes, and an ever-increasing momentum in your noble service to our beloved fatherland. Here’s to another year of making a difference, inspiring change, and, of course, sharing that signature smile that warms our hearts!

“Happy Birthday, Your Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, CON! It is my fervent prayer that the years ahead will be filled with even more splendid moments and that the remainder of your journey is more glorious than all that has come before.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"