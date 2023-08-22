Why Tinubu made me Solid Minerals minister, by Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake, has explained the reasons behind his appointment into the ministry by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which stirred controversies. Alake highlighted his sense of responsibility, expertise and track record as what propelled Tinubu’s decision. He clarified that the president decided to shock Nigerians by not appointing him to the information ministry, which he has a background in.

He said: “My portfolio has upset the entire cabinet, because given my antecedents, exposure and experience in the area of perception, information management, and the likes so most people have pigeon-hole me into information and so we decided to shock everybody. “Now if you all can sit down to analyse the global trend of economic development, you would note that the hydrocarbon that is the oil is fading out and the world is moving towards alternatives like gas, electric cars and the rest. So what is the next economic growth factor? It is a solid mineral.”