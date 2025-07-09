Why Tinubu Is Not Worried About ADC, By APC

The ruling All Progres – sives Congress (APC) has dismissed the African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s claims that the Federal Government is plotting to distablise the new coalition aiming to wrest power from President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In a statement on Monday, the ADC alleged that that APC state chairmen and key members of the State Executive Committees in the North East and North West had been summoned to a secret meeting with top government officials in a bid to intimidate and coerce the party’s leadership.

However, in a statement yesterday, the APC dismissed the allegation as “wildly imagined,” “unsubstantiated,” and “politically mischievous”.

It said the ADC is not different from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP). The APC said: “Clearly, there was no such meeting, and certainly, no one could have been coerced or intimidated at a meeting that never was.

This could have happened only in the warped imagination of masters of deception and marauding invaders of the ADC.”

It added: “There is no reason for Mr. President or the APC to expend valuable time and energy trying to sow confusion within the ADC that is already mortally wounded by confusion delivered by its invaders.”