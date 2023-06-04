Why Tinubu Is Delaying Appointments, Moving Into Villa

There are very strong indications that the desire of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to get the appointment of his key aides right is behind the delayed appointments of aides expected to be named, since his inauguration on May 29th.

Till date, the president has only named the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff; former Governor of Benue State as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF) and a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadeija as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

The President was also yet to move into his official residence with his Deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima, but has been coming from home to run the affairs of the nation at the Presidential Villa. The President assumed duty on Tuesday afternoon.

He held meetings with senior government officials, including the CBN and NNPCL bosses. He has been putting in an average of eight hours or more daily, engaging officials and other foreign dignitaries since he assumed duty.

Before then, uneasy calm pervaded the Presidential Villa within the week as Tinubu was yet to announce the appointment of close aides and cabinet members, almost one week after taking over the reins of power.

There have been heightened expectations that the President would immediately announce close aides like his spokesmen, Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and other cabinet ministers within days of resuming office.

A source close to the President disclosed that Tinubu was verifying the credentials of his prospective aides and ministers, assuring that he would soon make the announcements.

Meanwhile, some faces were constantly seen around the President since his assumed duty on Tuesday afternoon, indicating that the portfolios would be shared amongst them.

For instance, prominent members of the campaign team, especially those in the media, have taken positions working as spokesmen to the President and government.

Persons like Dele Alake, Bayo Onanuga, Tunde Rahman and Abdulazeez Abdulazeez have taken it upon themselves to act as spokesmen on several occasions. Feelers indicate that one of them may be appointed as the Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity while others may hold the position of Senior Special Assistants (SSA).

The President, who had promised to hit the ground running after winning the February Presidential election, was sworn-in on the 29th of May. Other prominent politicians coming around the President, who are being speculated to be part of his prospective kitchen cabinet members were Mr. Wale Edun, former Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; former Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong; a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke, amongst others.

All vestiges of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, have been cleared as his photographs, which used to adorn the photo galleries in the Villa have been cleared. Same at the Vice President’s wing where the photo galleries, which used to showcase images of the former Vice President, Prof. Yemi- Osinbajo, have been removed.

Lobbyists arrive Since May 29, when the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettim took place, the lobby for those to lead the 10th National Assembly has shifted to the Aso Villa, as some candidates have visited the President to seek his support. Among those that have visited the Aso Villa is the 9th Assembly Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia North Senatorial District and Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Kaduna State.

While Kalu is seeking endorsement from the Villa for the position of the President of the 10th Senate, Abbas wants to lead the 10th House of Representatives as Speaker. Before the inauguration of the present administration, all the candidates had besieged the National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with their supporters to seek the support of the National Working Committee members.

Those that visited at different times were Senators Orji Kalu, Abdullazizi Yari and Mohammed Sani Musa and their supporters. Other candidates of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President that visited also were Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Barau.

For the House of Representatives Speakership candidates, Hon. Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker; Hon. Sani Jaji, Hon. Muktar Betara and Hon. Yusuf Gedgi and their supporters had visited together, while Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the chosen candidates for Speakership and Deputy and their supporters had also visited the party to consolidate his position.

Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) South South and Senator Jibrin Barau (Kano) North West, are alleged preferred candidates for Senate President and Deputy Senate President. However Senator Orji Kalu (Abia North) South East and Senator Abdullazizi Yari (Zamfara) North West are also candidates for the Senate President, while Senator Sani Musa (Niger) North Central, is a candidate for the Deputy Senate President.

In the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu are the preferred candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives. But the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, Muktar Betara, Yusuf Gagdi and Sani Jaji are others contesting for the Speakership.

However, a chieftain of the APC has said that it would be inimical for the President or the Presidency to consider the presiding officers of the 10th Assembly without recourse to the National leadership of the party. Speaking to Sunday Telegraph, the chieftain said, the candidates were going to the Aso Villa for endorsement or support.

“But I tell you, it would be inimical for the President or Presidency to adopt or support a party without recourse of the party.” The chieftain, who preferred anonymity, said there are many people thinking and suggesting that the President should relegate the leadership of the party in taking decision as it affects the government or the party itself.

The source said: “For those thinking that the President has a right to do anything against the leadership of the party, they should remember that everybody has a stronghold.” Further, the source said: “For those going to the Presidency, they should remember that the Presidency would go but the party would remain.” Meanwhile, Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief Friday, as President Bola Tinubu made the first appointments in his nascent administration.