The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been roundly criticised by many as one of the worst in the country’s history as citizens groan under the weight of harsh economy, poverty and insecurity. In this interview, a former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe shares with ONWUKA NZESHI and CHUKWU DAVID his perspectives on some of the issues confronting the nation. He believes Tinubu has committed serial violations of the constitution without consequences because of the introduction of the Kabiye syndrome into what was supposed to be an American style democracy

You once led a vibrant opposition in the Senate and in those days, the opposition had a loud, strong voice. Today, Nigerians are wondering if there is still anything called opposition in the Nigerian Senate. We want to know what has happened?

I cannot tell you. I’m not the Minority Leader. I think when I was the Minority Leader, my style was different. So, I think it’s just a question of style. I do not think that it’s a question of what has happened or where the opposition is. Of course, there’s opposition there on the floor of the Senate. You know, not everyone has the same style. My style may be far more combative than the style that you have now. It doesn’t mean that there’s no opposition.

Opposition doesn’t mean that it should be the voice of one man. We know that there are a number of persons from other parties other than the ruling party and they make up the opposition. Why is it that the opposition members are silent in the Senate?

I don’t think so. There are a lot of us that speak there. I speak; I’m from APGA. Victor Umeh speaks; he’s from the Labour Party. Seriake Dickson speaks, he’s from PDP. Abdul Ningi is from PDP, he speaks. And so many other people. We all speak. The ladies also speak. Ireti Kingibe is of the Labour Party, she speaks. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is of the PDP, she speaks. So, I think what really is the issue is that maybe our voices are being drowned by the overwhelming number of people on the other side who are not as opposed to their government policies as people expect.

There is a general perception that the opposition is silent and has either been cowed or compromised. Do you agree?

Well, I guess it’s better,as you’re saying, it’s a perception. But I’ll tell you one thing. Perception comes from the way the leadership and the generality tend to direct their business. And like I said, it’s just a matter of style.

As a result of this perception, this 10th Senate has been tagged a rubber stamp of the executive. Are you comfortable with that tag?

The Senate President tried to debunk that the other day and said that we are not a rubber stamp. He said that what the leaders have been doing is that they seek cooperation rather than confrontation. Maybe if another person was the Senate President, he may have decided to use another style. I think that that’s just it.

But I’m a member of the National Assembly and if I don’t also agree with some of the policies of the government, I speak about it. So it means the National Assembly is not cowed. Of course, you see me on the floor saying things I’m not comfortable with. I don’t think that anybody stops you from saying your mind on the floor of the Senate.

The Senate has started deliberation on 2026/ 2028. Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper. This document ought to have been sent to the National Assembly two months ago and bringing it now violates the Fiscal Responsibility Act. Why are you and your colleagues silent on this violation?

It’s not the Senate that ought to show that there is a violation. I think the government itself that violates its own law knows that a violation has occurred. The Senate is not the institution that will bring the MTEF to the National Assembly.

It’s the government that brings it. I think the government chose to bring it late at this time and they are the people that you should ask and say: You claim to be economic wizards. You claim that you are turn-around experts. Now that you have come, everything has turned for the worse. All of a sudden, we’re seeing all these contradictions in your own claims.

So, I think the government has to blame fair and square, and should answer that question, not the National Assembly. Our job is to wait for the executive to bring it and if the executive fails to meet the requirements of what the law states, then it’s the responsibility of the executive to accept blame for the lapse.

Distinguished, the National Assembly was elected to keep the executive in check and to ensure that the executive doesn’t deviate from the rules. Where do you place oversight responsibility of the parliament?

There’s a law that’s already made. You willfully break the law. So, is it us that will now go back to the executive to say, well, you bring this thing at this time? Look, when a president and his cabinet and the government swear an oath to uphold the laws of the nation, you hold that president responsible if they are unable to uphold the laws. You don’t outsource it to another arm of government. You understand? I think that people’ are just looking for a way of blaming the National Assembly. It has nothing to do with us.

The public expects the National Assembly to resist the executive when it goes off the line. The worry of Nigerians is that this 10th Senate doesn’t put the executive in check. Why?

Will the public expect the National Assembly not to accept any communication from the President? That is not our duty. Our duty is not to say no to communication.

If the President’s communication is supposed to have come at a particular time, and they don’t bring it at that time, how is the National Assembly to blame? Do they expect that the National Assembly will say, we will not consider this because you’ve not brought it at the right time? No, the National Assembly cannot fail to do its duty.

That is the point. They can’t fail to do their duty. Because our duty is to consider what comes from the executive. So, we do our own, the executive does their own. If the executive brings it in the middle of the night at 12 midnight and we are there to collect, we’ll collect and then consider it.

In previous years, there were times that the National Assembly threatened that it would not consider the budget because it did not come at the right time. Why is this era different?

I don’t think that it has ever happened. Our checks and balances do not include telling the executive when to do something. I think that is where we are getting it a little bit mixed up. We are not policemen or executives. What we do is that we have our own responsibilities spelt out.

One of the responsibilities is to receive and consider. Our responsibility does not come to say you do it at this period or if you don’t do it at this period, then we will not consider it because that would now be, what you call, legislative overreach.

I’m glad that the Nigerians are seeing it from your perspective that they, the executive, have broken their own law because the January to December budget cycle is a law and it’s signed by the same president when he got the last budget. He signed it, which means he himself is breaking the law.

Does this violation not amount to an impeachable offence?

I don’t know that one. You will have to ask constitutional experts.

Today, the country is running almost three budgets at a time. Is it a healthy development?

I had an interview the other day and I said that the whole thing is very confusing to a lot of people. I think it’s simply a lack of fiscal discipline. Like I said at the beginning of this interview, those who promised that they know far more than every other person and that they will do much better have ended up doing worse. So that is part of what you use to access a government.

Access it whether they are on the right path or on the wrong path. I’m sure Nigerians are going to also make that assessment because the cycle has now been distorted in such a way that nobody even knows what is going to happen and where we are going from here.

You are the chairman of the Select Committee on Power. There are some allegations of massive corruption in the sector and people are calling for a probe. Are you aware of these allegations and would support a probe?

No, I’m not aware. There have not been any allegations or specific things brought to my notice for which the senate would have taken a position to ask the national assembly and specifically the committee on power to probe. Because it’s one thing to make statements outside, but it’s another thing to come with a specific allegation. Those things, when they come to the senate president, then he will send it to the committee or to the public petitions committee to look into it. There’s no such thing. Nothing has come to our knowledge.

The state of insecurity in Nigeria has become worrisome. We are witnessing a resurgence of attacks on churches, attacks on communities, kidnapping and the rest of them. What would you advise the Tinubu administration to do at this time? Do you think that he should seek external support?

I think, interestingly, there was an old tweet that some people published, in which President Tinubu himself made a statement against the then Jonathan, asking him to seek for assistance if he could not deal with the insecurity in the land. So, I think it’s ironic that he has come to the same point now, where Nigerians are asking him to seek external help. For example, I think that we are a member of the comity of nations.

We’re a member of ECOWAS, African Union, United Nations, and we have bilateral relationships with several countries, such as Britain, France, Germany, United States, and even, Russia and China. In other words, we also have the opportunity to seek assistance where we think that we are unable to deal with the security situation.

But, you know, I’ve always maintained, and I’ve said it in several interviews, that this, our national army, actually was the best army in Africa at a particular point. In that era, Nigeria held sway in the West African sub-region and imposed order there. I don’t think that that experience has been lost by the military.

Maybe there is something holding back the military from exercising their will. And we have always felt that the president should exercise that prerogative of his, as commander-in-chief, to have the will to deal decisively with the security problem. I think that they are getting around to it now because we’re no longer hearing too much of all that rhetoric of let’s use non-kinetic measures, which was a euphemism for handling these terrorists and bandits with kid gloves. Like I have also said, when you pay a bandit today; you’re simply laying the foundation for another attack tomorrow.

A nation has to exercise the monopoly of power because once a nation is unable to exercise control of monopoly of power and cedes it to any other outside force, then it’s no longer a sovereign power. That’s just the stark truth. Maybe the philosophy of government at a particular point was pacification, but it has also dawned on everybody now that pacification does not work and will never work. I think what is just going on today is the misinformation going around everywhere.

It is most unfortunate, that whenever you try to tell the government to correct whatever anomalies that you see, you are tagged an enemy of state. But of course, it is those who actually don’t love the state that want to make enemies of everybody, even those who are well-meaning. Talking about insecurity, some months ago, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State. We are still living with the fallout of that order. A few days ago, the Supreme Court ruled that the President now has powers to suspend the government or remove elected officials of a state during a state of emergency.

Are you comfortable with this kind of ruling? No, I think that what happened really, if I got the court right, is that the court actually threw the ball back to the National Assembly because the court affirmed that even if a president takes a decision on a state government or anybody where there is an emergency that it will be of devastating consequence to the nation-state. As a result, the apex court said that the National Assembly has the duty to circumscribe and prescribe how far the President can go. I think part of the ruling also states that the National Assembly was wrong in the method that we used to affirm the intention of the declaration by using a voice vote.

It said the Constitution was clear, that we have to get two thirds, and that there’s no way you can determine it from a voice vote. So, it needed specific voting individually. So, I think that on the basis of that, with the declaration by the Supreme Court, maybe what we would now do is, if such a thing would reoccur, the National Assembly should now be able to say yes or no. Yes, but with these conditions. No, because of these conditions.

So, everybody now knows the authorities and the restrictions that they can give, either side, either the executive or the legislature. I think maybe we need to take another look at the processes that were used at that time and learn a lesson from it for tomorrow.

Don’t you also see a need for the National Assembly to do an amendment on that Section 305 because of some vague clauses and lacuna?

I don’t think the section is vague. I’m telling you that there are instances you can impose the State of Emergency. Because the State of Emergency is not something, that can just happen immediately. But you must come to the National Assembly that will now determine how you do it.

So, if, for example, we as the National Assembly had said, yes, you can have a State of Emergency, but no, you cannot remove a State Governor and all that, then that would have… My own feeling is that you shouldn’t remove a State Governor. Someone who is elected cannot be removed by fiat. Even if you call it a suspension for one day, It cannot go with democratic ethos.

I think that maybe everybody needs to learn a lesson from this. One of the biggest issues we have now is the fact that there is no restraint by those who are in power and who seek at all times to expand the frontiers of their power. That now leads everyone to want to always seek to amend the law, seek to restrict the law, and so forth.

The whole range of human endeavor can never be codified into law. If we try to go that way, it just means that this constitution will continue growing and growing in size. But in the United States, they haven’t grown their constitution to that extent from the time it was first enacted or proclaimed; and we know how many years it has been now.

What has happened is that by the way that they have conducted themselves, by the way that their courts have also restricted the powers of those who have been chief executives there, that has also restricted how people see or use the powers that they have.

You know, I think that that is also a problem that you find that always happens in Africa and the third world, you know, where everyone in power always wants to consolidate and, you know, have an unrestrained power to do things. I do not think that that works well for a democracy.

What about this common feature of bow and go? Do you think that the Senate was right, in letting every Tom, Dick and Harry escape scrutiny during the recent screening of the ambassadorial nominees?

Let me answer that question by quoting an Igbo proverb that says: alu gbafo, obulu omenani which literally translated means that when something that is odious is not curbed and it stays for a long time, then it becomes a culture or tradition. What has happened really was that something that was introduced to give certain privileges to a member of Parliament, coming before the parliament, has now been bastardized.

So, I think that’s where we have gotten with this mentality. Bow and go was meant strictly for a member of Parliament or a former member of parliament, but it has now, like cancer, metastasized into an all-corners’ affair. Unfortunately, some of our members also want to extend it to those who ought not to benefit from that privilege.

The reason why it was introduced for members of the Parliament is that, at first, the assumption is that if you are a sitting member of parliament, then it means that you’re qualified for any position and your colleagues are not supposed to engage you in a rigorous screening and all that, which some of us also disagreed with, because if I’m even a member of a Parliament and I want to take up another responsibility, that demands that people need to know my opinion on it,, the right thing is that you should be given the opportunity to express yourself.

It has now gotten to the extent that even members of the public, also blackmail members of the National Assembly, when somebody from their constituency is coming for screening, you now find people go behind to tell them that the man is against this one. So, the man is forced to get up and say, just let him go, so they won’t be saying that in my constituency that I didn’t want my own person. It has just spoilt everything. Sometimes, we ourselves also feel it. We know and we see what happens in parliaments elsewhere.

Nigerians are concerned about the issue of defection particularly in the National Assembly. Some are concerned that this country is gradually drifting to a one-party state. What is your take on this scenario?

Well, I’m not so much concerned about defections. It’s a fact of our political life today. I do not also think that we will go to a one-party state. The reason is that I’m here, I’ve not defected. Also, I know a lot of people who are not going anywhere. There are many reasons for people to want to defect. If, for example, you are a member of the Labour Party, with all the incessant problems, not even knowing who is in charge and all that, would you want to bet your political future on it? Ditto so many other parties.

So, there’s always a reason for people to move. Of course, those who want to secure their political future will probably want to go to where they think they will be protected but ultimately, in an election, your constituents decide whether you win or not win. The only mitigating factor will be when people feel that you’re going to use extraordinary means to be able to win.

That one depends on the vigilance of your people and the vigilance of those who support you. Certain things just cannot be done if your people are with you and say, no, it won’t be done. So, we have not bothered ourselves so much about that. Survival is the first law of nature. As we are getting towards 2026, which is where all the decisions about the election of 2027 will happen, you will notice, that these things will continue to happen.

But like I said somewhere else, those who are harvesting people into their party, are also taking on both the assets and liabilities. In the fullness of time, those liabilities will now manifest. If you take states, where an opposition party and the governor decide to defect with all their people, meanwhile, the same APC had fought them in that state, for dominance, for many years.

Remember that there’s also a governorship candidate in the other party and all of a sudden, you now bring in this person and he displaces everybody. Do you really think that those who are displaced are going to just take it lying low. What they will do is to go back, recalculate and wait to see how they are going to also make themselves relevant. They won’t lie back and just allow themselves to be trampled upon. You know that when this thing happens in states, it’s not just that you move the governor, deputies and members of House of Assembly and all that.