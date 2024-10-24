Why Tinubu Did Not Remove Matawalle Amid Banditry Allegations – Presidency

Share

Following the cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, the Presidency has given a reason as to why President Bola Tinubu did not remove the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle amid allegations of sponsoring banditry.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the allegations against Matawalle were false and mere fabrications.

Onanuga noted that the president has heard the allegations of Matawalle sponsoring bandits but such claims are not true.

It would be recalled that Matawalle and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State have been making accusations and counter-accusations against each other over the sponsorship of terrorism in the state.

According to Onanuga: “As far as I know, most of those things are just mere allegations. I think in one of them, I got something like that I sent to the NSA, I said have you heard about this?

“And he said no, we have proved a lot to those things that they are not correct, they are not true. People are just bringing out all kinds of fake things and allegations about someone.

“And that is why the man is there. Even the President has heard so many stories about him. For him to be there, shows like I said, some of those things have been probed, and they are found not to be true.”

