Why Tinubu Carries Heavier Burden Than Buhari – Osinbajo’s Ex-Aide

Former spokesperson for the immediate past Vice-President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Laolu Akande has reiterated the urgent need for bold leadership to confront Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges, particularly in security and the economy.

Speaking during his programme tagged, “Inside Sources with Laolu Akande,” broadcast on Channels Television on Friday, Akande underscored the importance of honesty and courage in tackling the nation’s issues.

Akande pointed out how impunity and lack of consequences have exacerbated existing problems and created new ones, especially in addressing insecurity and corruption.

He said, “The prevalent hardships and escalating insecurities demand courageous leadership at the helm. Our leaders must exhibit the courage to dismiss appointed public officials who fail to meet their Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).”

He questioned the ongoing challenges, such as the rampant theft of oil and Nigeria’s failure to meet its OPEC quota, highlighting the need for thorough investigations and accountability measures.

Akande lamented the persistence of corruption despite promises of change in previous administrations, emphasizing the corrosive nature of corruption and the imperative of bold leadership to combat it.

Reflecting on the expectations placed on the current leadership, Akande urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who took office under the banner of renewed hope, to fulfill the promises made to Nigerians.

He emphasized the burden of truncated hope and the need for leaders to demonstrate sincerity and boldness in addressing the nation’s challenges.

“The burden that President Tinubu is carrying is heavier than that of President Buhari and it is important that is said because now President Tinubu is not just carrying the burden of promise but he is carrying the burden of truncated hope.

“And good a thing he has rightly named his agenda Renewed Hope. Nigerians have placed so many expectations on the promises and now they are wondering how come they believed a lie.



“So, it is up to President Tinubu to show that those promises made in 2015 were no lies. And that is why we are appealing to him today and all those in authority that the government be it executive, judiciary or legislature, it’s important to apply courage and boldness,” he said.