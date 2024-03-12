Why There Won’t Be Tension in Cross River Over Economic Hardship, by Akiba

Ekpenyong Akiba is the Special Adviser on General Duties to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State. In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, he speaks on measures taken by the governor to cushion the effects of hardship over the economic crisis in the state and other issues

What is the governor doing about the current economic situation that is responsible for the hardship Nigerians are experiencing? Ever since the challenges occasioned by the removal of subsidy started, the governor, being a passionate leader in terms of creating an alternative means of livelihood, set up a committee headed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), with membership drawn from different stakeholders across the state, including the youth council, students union, traditional rulers and religious leaders, among other interest groups. The committee sat together and allocated palliatives to people across the state.

What was the nature of the palliative? Majorly, there was mass distribution of rice in bags, and this was made public. It was the first time that distribution of palliatives was given out to people within and outside Calabar.

I am a member of that committee and I was one of those who went to northern part of the state for the distribution of the palliative and we ensured that the palliative was given to even the rural people. Similarly, there was a committee that handled the central senatorial district, while the one in the southern senatorial district was handled by all the committee members being the headquarters of the state, which I also participated.

The distribution of the palliatives was done twice. The first was at the industrial park which was flagged off by the deputy governor, Hon. Peter Odey while the second one was at Management Development Institute (MDI) and beneficiaries came out publicly and received the palliatives. Government also provided transportation to enable those who got the palliatives get to their various destinations.

I remember in the northern part of the state, after we had met with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), they wondered how they were going transport their food items to Obanliku, Bekwarra and other parts of the north because the distribution was done in Ogoja, being the headquarters of the North.

We told them that we did not only come to distribute rice, we also came with money for transportation. They were very happy and said it was the first time government was transparent. They said that the amount that they heard was what was given to them, and it is because the character of our governor has made it mandatory for those working with him to be transparent and always deliver messages from government the way they should be.

What other measures have been put in place to sustain the effort? In the wake of the distribution of the palliatives, the governor added additional N5,000 to salaries of workers in the state and we had free medical care for children from age one to five, which is ongoing as well as free medical care for the aged from sixty and above, which is ongoing. Government has paid West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees for indigent students and made provision for grant to farmers. All these are palliatives because the governor had to make it multidimensional not just distribution of food items.

I am also aware of various hospital bills the governor has paid because most times, a senior citizen may be sick and doesn’t have money to pay in the hospital; sometimes huge amount of money running into millions of naira for surgery. The governor has always told us to bring some of these things to his notice, especially when it has to do with senior citizens of the state and indigent children and most times, it is routed through the First Lady’s office. Recently, somebody was electrocuted at Chamley and government had to take responsibility for the bill.

These are all part of what government is doing to alleviate the current challenges facing the people. The governor has also directed the Commissioner for Transport to engage mini bus drivers and see how transport fare can be reduced, beside other interventions. And I can tell you that even presently; we are still distributing palliatives quietly. That’s why in Cross River State, I can say without any equivocation that there will be no tension.

As a lawyer, can you throw some light on speculations making the rounds that the governor is having issues with the state House of Assembly because of appointment of a Clerk? I don’t think there is an issue between the governor and the speaker regarding the appointment of the Clerk. The appointing officer in Cross River State is the governor because the bulk stops on the table of the governor. Now, there may be other procedures which are legitimate like recommendation, confirmation and what have you, but that doesn’t make the speaker the appointing officer.

As different arms of government, they have to work hand-in-hand based on the fact that there is separation of powers. There has be that synergy and cooperation because there are checks and balances and in Cross River State. There has been total cooperation, harmony and support from the legislature to the executive and whoever has been peddling what is being circulated has not been able to get the correct story because for me, the speaker and members of the House are very supportive.

The governor is a very friendly governor. He is a senior parliamentarian, so he doesn’t joke with anything that has to do with the parliament. In Cross River State, whether it is the executive, the legislature or even the judiciary work together and whatever goes to the legislature from the executive is what they have been briefed about and vice versa because of that synergy.

That is why even on the floor of the House, you can hardly differentiate who is a member of any political party because of the unity and that unity is borne out of the leadership of the governor who has been able to define a family of oneness and togetherness of the people regardless of your position, party or interest because it is the people’s interest that supersedes that of the individual. So, for me, there is no contention about the appointment of the Clerk.

Recently, there was the clamour for the state chairman of your party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). Although the issue has been resolved, one would like to know what really happened… Nothing really happened. It was a case of misinformation, mismanagement of facts and lack of opportunity to interact and that’s why we commend the governor for creating that platform for people to come and interact face to face. The issue was that there was a runoff election and some people felt that the party’s chairman did not do enough to win his constituency.

But the chairman felt that he could not win because there was betrayal within the party as some members played anti-party and that they were supposed to have been punished, so he suspended them. They, on their part, went and grouped themselves and suspended the party chairman. So, for me, there was a breakdown in communication and a misrepresentation of facts or lack of a platform to re-engage each other or clear doubt where necessary.

But when the governor stepped in, there was that opportunity, where people withdrew certain allegations, cleared some doubts and tender apologies where necessary. That’s a good development because there’s unity and the governor is the head of the family. The moment the governor’s attention was drawn to it, he did not sit down to direct.

He simply called for a meeting where people had the opportunity to ventilate their minds. That opportunity was also used to present scorecard, the challenges and projections. The stakeholders’ meeting was well attended, including the Deputy National Chairman (South-South).