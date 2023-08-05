Why Then Did Buhari Strive So Stridently To Be President?

Muhammadu Buhari moved the heavens and the earth in a manner of speaking to become president of Nigeria. He contested for president three times and lost. It wasn’t until his successor, Bola Tinubu, threw his electoral lot behind him that he (Buhari) won in 2015. But what was his recompense for Tinubu? We’ll come back to this shortly!

After the last General Elections, Buhari consistently – in what is a classic irony which appears to be part of his makeup – asked aggrieved parties to accept the outcome of the polls, that they were the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s electoral history; the jury is still out on that. But the question to ask is, did Buhari take his own advice when he lost in 2003, 2007 and 2011?

He instituted court cases and fought them through to the Supreme Court. Indeed, in 2015, he threatened fire and brimstone if he didn’t win. We can contrast that with the sentiment expressed by his predecessor Goodluck Jonathan that his victory wasn’t worth the blood of any Nigerian. Yet he hails Jonathan’s action of conceding in 2015 as unprecedented and un-Nigerian; could he have done it? He holds others to standards he’s incapable of.

But more to the point, to say Jonathan’s action is un-Nigerian is unconscionable! It’s such people who give vent to this kind of sentiment be- cause such noble gestures are beyond them. Now let’s attempt an answer to the poser implicit in the headline of this piece.

Clearly, Buhari’s performance in his eight years in office has provoked amazement. For someone who strove strenuously and often so stridently to be president, the expectation was that he would acquit himself if not brilliantly but at the very least creditably. But Buhari fell short.

He failed abysmally in the three cardinal issues he promised to find solutions to. He left the economy worse off; corruption became even more entrenched under his watch, with him pretending often not to notice, going to prove that it was all a ruse to hoodwink Nigerians.

Obviously, he was unprepared for leadership; he spent over six months to put a cabinet together. So, his desperation for high office only goes to underline the use he wanted to put power to: in service of his Fulani kinfolk. Insecurity got exacerbated. This was a direct consequence, in many instances, of how he handled certain issues.

From the outset, Buhari demonstrated a marked bias for his Fulani kin. He vowed that those who gave him 5 percent in the 2015 polls couldn’t hope to benefit as much as those who gave him 97 per cent, and his fidelity to that position was there for all to see. Its cost to the unity of the country is also very visible.

With such debilitatingly fissiparous tendencies, Nigeria needs careful balancing of its complexities so as not to alienate any component units but Buhari neither realised this fact nor cared about it. He was more interested in his kinfolk, finding a homeland for them. His actions bear this out.

His plan for a Fulani Radio Station, as addlebrained as that was; his proposed N100bn for the same people; his effort to revive the grazing routes; his deafening silence when his kin engaged in sanguinary butchering and displacement of peo- ple from their traditional homelands were clear enough indicators of his preoccupation.

This preoccupation also found expression in his paternalistic relationship with his people in Niger Republic; he sought to build a rail track from Kano to Maradi, in Niger, where he repeatedly said he might relocate to if he was ever bothered in Nigeria. He also reportedly approved the purchase of vehicles worth N1.4bn for that country. These are just some of the curious actions in regards to Nigeria’s Northern neighbour.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo was one of those who early on pointed at a Fulanisation agenda. Former Defence Minister Theophilus Danjuma also added his strong voice while calling on Nigerians, especially his Jukun people, to defend themselves from the onslaught of killers. Buhari’s appointment, in the main, also showed the bias for his people, a bias hitherto unseen in Nigeria’s history.

Was the main reason the immediate past president wanted office so desperately to dispossess indigenous peoples of their ancestral land to accommodate his brothers? Not in doubt however, is that he saw himself as a messiah of sort not for Nigeria but for his folks. For him, the latter always came first. But that he thought he could assume this role showed his disdain for Nigeria and Nigerians.

Sadly for him, Nigerians cottoned on to his machinations and fought him every step of the way. To even attempt this gambit highlights his ignorance of the essential Nigerian character: that determination to fight when there’s an existential threat. Of course, the realisation slowly dawned on him that his main agenda was doomed; he had dissipated so much time and energy in pursuing selfish sectarian agenda so much so that his presidency was similarly doomed.

What to do? What could rescue his tottering legacy? However, laudable as some of the projects he did were, he had done too much damage to Nigeria’s unity for his efforts in this regard to mitigate the effects of his insidious agenda. Will Nigerians forgive him as he had repeatedly pleaded? Better still why ask for forgiveness if you didn’t do anything wrong?

But clearly, Buhari needs forgiveness from President Bola Tinubu for the chicanery he (Buhari) displayed in his relationship with his successor. Whatever the colour or content of the pact that they entered into, Buhari not only reneged on the booty sharing arrangement, he actively worked to thwart Tinubu’s ambition; again accentuating a certain duplicity.

He threw spanners in the works at every turn. Having tried unsuccessfully to stop him from getting the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket – he clearly wanted someone from the North- he did everything to ensure that Tinubu didn’t win the Presidential election.

Those blaming former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, solely for all the shenanigans that played out with the Naira redesign policy are guilty of ignorance or hierarchizing that certain elements in the North and APC routinely engaged in when Buhari failed abysmally to tackle insecurity, choosing to lay the blame elsewhere at the doorsteps of the Service Chiefs, instead of squarely at the feet of the Commander-in-Chief.

Yet after Tinubu was declared winner in the February 25 poll, Buhari still undertook several vexatious actions which in effect sought to place hurdles on the path of a government he had done so much to hobble from the outset. Forgiveness or not, Buhari’s conscience will be his albatross whether in Daura or in Maradi.