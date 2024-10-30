Why The Girl Child Must Be Protected, By Group

Share

A group, the Initiative for Grassroots Interventions and Development in Education (IGIDE) has celebrated the 2024 International Day of the Girl, through a special sensitization programme on protecting the girl child.

Although the celebration came behind the United Nations slated 11th October International Day of the Girl, IGIDE took a more educating direction as it went for sensitization about the girl child in mixed secondary schools, to equally educate the boys on whom the girl child should be to them.

At Ahiaba Junior High School, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State IGIDE, led by its Executive Director, Mrs Eunice Egbuna, took time to educate the young minds about the need to see every girl child as a sister, cousin or a close relative and to learn to show them love and respect.

The group thoroughly dealt with issues around the female gender, with students citing examples of gender discrimination abuse happening around their environment, and were thereafter instructed on how to keep the girl child safer.

During the sensitization programme which was carried out by IGIDE and its partners; the Community Alliance Against Poverty and the Abia Retired Teachers Forum (ART-FORUM), education materials (textbooks on English Language) with so many copies were presented to the school for students’ use by IGIDE Executive Director, Mrs Eunice Egbuna.

