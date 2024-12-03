Why Some Workers Have Not Got Nov Salary, Bonus –Kwara Govt

Share

The Kwara State Ministry of Finance has said many state workers have received their November salary, with others still being credited, except for those who are yet to complete their registration with the Kwara State Resident Registration Agency (KWSRRA) as earlier instructed.

The government on November 11 said the salary and bonus for the month will be disbursed only to workers who have completed their KWSRRA registration, given the more than six months window for every worker to do it.

In a statement yesterday, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, urged the workers, who have not received their payment to visit the nearest KWSRRA office to resolve any pending issues.

She said: “The state government has since started disbursing the salary for the month of November, and many workers have received across MDAs. The bonus will follow shortly after like before.

“Being the first since KWSRRA registration is implemented, the disbursement is done in batches as government carefully inputs updated data and biometric of each worker to the payroll.

“This exercise is to encourage data-driven planning and resource allocation, strengthen the integrity of the payroll, deepen efficiency and public accountability, and promote public safety.

“State workers who do not see theirs may need to visit the nearest KWSRRA offices for registration. This is in the interest of everyone.” The statement also said local government workers and SUBEB teachers are already being paid in like manner after KWSRRA clearance.

