Why Some Senators Can’t Speak Up On Budget Padding – Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has shared his thoughts on why most senators might be reluctant to address Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central’s allegation and the subsequent suspension.

Speaking in a recent interview, the beleaguered legislator said the Senate was attempting to intimidate him or have him imprisoned for disclosing the N3.7 trillion overspending on the 2024 appropriations budget.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Senate on Tuesday suspended Sen. Ningi for three months over claims that N3.7 trillion worth of projects included in the 2024 budget could not be located.

Following his suspension, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio pressed for a fair investigation into the accusation Ningi made on Tuesday.

However, Ningi said that neither the Senate nor he could close the can of worms he had opened when he appeared on Arise TV following his suspension.

Sani while reacting to the allegation and suspension said several senators’ unwillingness to speak by writing on X, “It’s either your Senator is on the side of Akpabio or on the side of Ningi.

“The Senators who maintain silence are either afraid of the public or afraid of suspension.”