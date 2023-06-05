Why some airlines are yet to receive ‘trapped’ funds

The crisis caused by the inability of foreign air- lines to repatriate their funds, which ran into over $700 million, is yet to end. While some airlines have collected their funds that were trapped in the country, others are yet to do so because of their insistence on accessing their funds at a lower forex rate of between N450 and N470 to a dollar. A European airline official and his Middle East counter- part, who spoke to New Tele- graph at the weekend, on condition of anonymity, because they are not authorised to speak to the media on it, said technically, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was not owing them as they have been able to clear the backlog of their monies held by the apex bank.

They said that what was remaining was payment from January to April this year as the CBN had cleared so many of the backlogs to December last year. The clearing of the backlog came at a loss to the carriers as they had to take advantage of the forex window opened to them at nearly N600 to the dollar exchange rate rather than wait for ‘eternity’ to get their monies at N450 to a dollar, which had been adduced as the reason that made their funds to pile up; a situation that caused embar- rassment to the country. Both the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the umbrella body for over 250 global airlines and concerned airlines, had raised concern over the situation and called for urgent release of the funds.

The practice is that there is 90 days clearance window to exchange the airlines’ money to dollars at the official forex rate. But because of the scarcity of forex, the CBN was in a fix to help the carriers repatriate their funds. But with a new bidding win- dow of N600, some of the carri- ers, which were not comfortable with the huge amount of their funds trapped in the country, decided to take the option that helps them get their ticket sales within five days or less.

The implication is that the carriers have made a huge loss on tickets sold at the official forex rate of N450 but getting their money in exchange for N600 or more. Another airline official based in the Middle East said he read a report in New Telegraph and one other online platform that the CBN had defrayed over $700 million in airlines’ trapped funds. He said the truth of the matter was that “some of us are liquid enough to continue to sustain our operations to the country despite our funds trapped in Nigeria. “We declined to get our mon- ey at the new exchange rate window proposed to the airlines with a view to finding a solution to the lingering foreign airlines’ trapped fund saga with the Nige- rian authorities. “It is very true that those who agreed to get their money at N600 are being attended to and the CBN has cleared the backlog of monies owed them. We have not taken advantage of the new bidding Forex window because of the huge losses we are most likely going to incur.” The source declined to dis- close how much of his airline’s fund that is trapped in the coun- try but said, ‘it is huge.”

Our correspondent learnt that an airline based in Europe was owed over $150 million with more than $100 million already paid by the CBN. To make up for their losses, they closed lower ticket inven- tories by the carriers. Consequently, the action taken by the carriers to mitigate their losses by accessing forex at a higher rate has led to an astronomical increase in airfares. The rise in fares has not de- terred Nigerians whose taste for international air travel hasn’t waned. Rather, there has been a huge increase in the number of people, particularly premium travelers taking to air travel. For instance, Economy class return tickets to Europe that hitherto sold for between N400,000 and N500, 000 has sky- rocketed to between N800,000 and N1.2 million.