Why Sokoto Prirotises Religious Harmony – Maichulla

Dr. Jabir Sani Maihulla, the Commissioner of Religious Affairs, Sokoto State, manages religious affairs and ensures peaceful coexistence among the different religious groups within the state. Other responsibilities include promoting religious harmony, providing guidance on religious matters, and offering support to religious institutions. In this interview, Maihulla speaks about his crucial assignment, the challenges of working in government, and the achievements recorded so far by the Ministry

Your Ministry is not particularly new. Can you, in a nutshell, talk about its mandate?

His Excellency, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the former governor, first established the Ministry during his tenure. Being a highly religious person, he institutionalized religion by creating the Ministry because Islam is a way of life. The Islamic religion is considered a complete way of life because it encompasses all aspects of human existence. It’s not just about religious rituals—it also provides guidance for living and addresses spiritual, social, economic, and political issues. For example, in personal conduct, it emphasizes ethics, morality, hygiene, and spiritual development. In social relationships, it guides interactions with non-Muslims and promotes social justice. The same applies to economic matters—wealth distribution, principles of trade, etc. So, by investing in religious affairs, the governor is addressing many issues.

Take personal hygiene: a Muslim who is hygienic and keeps his environment clean will hardly need to go to the hospital. A true Muslim will not cheat or overcharge. If we provide water at the mosque, we are killing two birds with one stone—water for worshippers to perform their rituals and for the community to use.

So, the mandate of the ministry is to touch the lives of the people, and I pray that our father, Senator Wamakko, and the Governor will be rewarded for their services to Islam. His Excellency has shown the political will by reviving the ministry and ensuring that it functions. To show that he means business, it’s one of his 9-Point Smart Agenda on which he campaigned for the governorship election in 2023. The Governor truly deserves commendation. To ensure the ministry functions effectively, he appointed a technocrat. In the past, politicians ran the ministry.

With all modesty, I was a lecturer in Islamic Studies at the university and a Chief Imam of a mosque and I also studied religious affairs in the United Kingdom. So, if we’re talking about tolerance—I understand that, having studied in a multicultural and multi-religious society. I have lived and studied in secular societies, so I understand that visitors and non-indigenes deserve to live in peace. My background has helped in driving the ministry in the right direction.

So, your mandate is all-inclusive?

Yes, but basically, it is to manage everything religious in the state: to ensure religious harmony and mutual coexistence among all people, and to make sure that places of worship are decent and the welfare of the people—regardless of their faith—is catered for. It might interest you to know that people of all faiths come to us for assistance, and we do assist them. We work hand in hand to manage crises. The reason those crises haven’t escalated is due to the good relationship that we maintain with all stakeholders as part of our mandate. So, one of the key mandates of the ministry is to manage religious affairs and ensure peaceful coexistence among the different religious groups within the state.

Why is religious affairs one of Governor Ahmad’s 9-Point Smart Agenda items. Being the Seat of the Caliphate and the home of Usman Dan Fodio, people shouldn’t really be surprised?

You’ve made a fundamental point—one that, unfortunately, is lost on many people. Sokoto State, being the seat of the Caliphate and the home of Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio, is a state where Islam is a way of life, and that’s no fluke. People shouldn’t be surprised. In everything, the people give religion utmost priority. Islam, being a way of life, allows the Governor to address several issues at once. For instance, by rehabilitating mosques and providing them with water and solar power, the Governor is not only enhancing the worship experience but also addressing health, water, and sanitation issues. You don’t go to the market every day, but if you are a Muslim, you must pray five times a day, which means coming into contact with many people and potential health risks. So, by ensuring that mosques are in hygienic condition, we are helping to ensure that our people remain healthy.

Our investment has several benefits across various sectors. We’ve eliminated diseases that usually spread from unsanitary mosque toilets. So, religion being part of the Governor’s 9-Point Smart Agenda goes beyond worship—it touches on many aspects of life. In some other countries, the ministry is called the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Guidance. We also engage in guidance, but in Sokoto State, the name of the ministry remains “Religious Affairs.”

Mr. Commissioner, would it be fair to conclude that this is not about politics, and that the Governor’s decision reflects the wishes of the people of Sokoto State?

The Governor making religious affairs one of his 9-Point Smart Agenda priorities is certainly not about politics. But for those who insist it is, my response is that this is good politics. During Ramadan, for instance, we fed the people. We also launched a campaign against traders hiking the prices of commodities. The Zakat Agency is doing fantastic work—sponsoring orphans and less privileged students in higher institutions.

They are able to do this from the proceeds donated by wealthy individuals. The campaign for people to live holy lives and to worship in a conducive environment is not politics. If it were politics, His Excellency would have appointed a politician to lead the ministry—but he chose someone who is apolitical. And politics, after all, is about what the people want.

The people of Sokoto State have made it clear that they want the government to pay attention to religion. The Governor vigorously campaigned on the 9-Point Smart Agenda and won, meaning the people accept it. Again, if it were politics, there are mosques that openly campaigned against the Governor during the 2023 elections. These Imams opposed Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, but we are still working with them because their worshippers are our citizens and are included in our welfare packages. If it were purely political, we would have sidelined them. But that’s not our approach.

So how has the Governor achieved peaceful coexistence?

Governor Ahmad Aliyu has achieved peaceful coexistence in several ways. First, he has been fair to everyone—including those who didn’t vote for him—and has treated all parts of the state justly. For instance, he has concentrated development in Sokoto metropolis and has constructed roads in areas inhabited by so-called nonindigenes. That’s what true leadership is, and it makes everyone feel included. As a matter of policy, the government of Ahmad Aliyu pays WAEC/NECO fees for all students, without discrimination. That sense of belonging is very important. When the United States Ambassador to Nigeria visited Sokoto, he commended the administration for how it has managed religious diversity. Believe me, since Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto came on board, there hasn’t been any religious tension between the adherents of the two main religions in the state.

So the Governor has made your job easier?

Yes, he has—by being fair and just in the distribution of projects and by carrying everyone along. At the end of the day, the most important thing is good governance, justice, and equity. Even in upholding Islamic Sharia law, the rights of people of other faiths are protected. No one is forced to appear before a Sharia court. Even for Muslims, it’s optional. It’s just like Islamic banking—not every Muslim subscribes to halal banking. That’s their choice. Some prefer conventional banks, and they are comfortable with those. It’s the same with the Sharia courts—nobody is forced against their will to appear before them.

If I understand the Governor correctly, your ministry has the responsibility to ensure that all areas of modern life comply with Islamic principles. This likely informed the re-establishment of Hisbah as part of efforts to arrest the moral drift. So far, is Hisbah on track?

First, a few clarifications. The fact that we have a mandate to arrest moral decline doesn’t mean Hisbah will go around flogging people or infringing on their rights. While we believe Hisbah can play a role, we are also mindful of legal boundaries and the fact that the law presumes everyone innocent until proven guilty. So, what we’ve done is to focus on enlightenment campaigns through town halls, mosques, and electronic media—programs moderated by experts in Islamic jurisprudence.

People must be informed. For example, we collaborated with the Saudi Arabian government to train Imams and muezzins on delivering Friday sermons. Saudi Arabia is a model of religious tolerance. Have you ever heard of religious violence there, despite the presence of different sects? There, an Imam doesn’t just climb the pulpit and say whatever suits him. There’s a committee that vets sermons. The training was enlightening and comprehensive. They asked the Imams: what is the purpose of your Friday sermon? Is it to insult the government, the people, or other religions? Or is it to guide the people on peaceful coexistence and the hereafter? They also advised adding discussions about health and business to sermons. Even the call to prayer has etiquettes. I’m glad our participants were exposed to all of that. Social media influencers, media owners, representatives of the NBC, and university professionals also participated in the training. The central message was: use your platforms to build, not to destroy. Simply having a platform doesn’t give anyone the license to lie or incite violence.

We also organized training for butchers—educating them on the slaughtering of animals according to Islamic principles, ensuring that the animals are healthy, and not tampering with scales. During Ramadan, we ran an extensive campaign promoting accurate measurements. We even bought and distributed proper measurement tools. Only when people violate the law does Hisbah step in. Guidance is another major part of the ministry’s mandate—guidance toward doing what is right. Hisbah is more like community policing. That’s why they are unarmed and operate based on reconciliation.

They don’t detain people. When the Governor launched the corps, he made it clear that they are not in competition with the police, but complementary to them. The board includes representatives from all security agencies, the Sultanate Council, and the Ministry of Justice. Hisbah is a legally authorized peacekeeping body representing the people. To date, they have no court cases against them—something some criticize as a sign of weakness. But it simply shows that they operate within the law. There have been no reports of them violating anyone’s rights.